June 28 - Fitch believes two new reporting standards approved by The Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB) will narrow the variability of pension reporting and generally will improve comparability and transparency of pension data. GASB released Financial Reporting for Pension Plans (Statement No. 67) and Accounting and Financial Reporting for Pensions (Statement No. 68) on June 25. Statement 67 will take effect in financial statements beginning after June 15, 2013. Statement 68 will take effect in fiscal years beginning after June 15, 2014. The new accounting standards will modify how governments calculate and report their liability for unfunded pension obligations and the associated annual expense. Calculations under the new standard will reflect a narrower range of assumptions and will recognize changes in a more conservative manner than current standards allow. For instance, the discount rate assumption in the future will blend a plan's investment return assumption for the portion of the obligation for which assets have been set aside and a lower investment return assumption for the remainder of the obligation. More thorough information will be available under the new standards for financial statement users, such as requirements for cost-sharing plan participants to report the same data as governments in other kinds of plans. One change that causes some concern is an actuarially calculated annual required contribution (ARC) will no longer have to be reported if the government does not fund its plan on an actuarial basis. Although the ARC reflects a broad array of assumptions that differ from one government to another, in Fitch's view, it also provides a useful measure for whether the government's actual contribution is sufficient to make progress toward fully funding the obligation over time. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings