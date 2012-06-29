BRIEF-Fota SA w upadlosci ukladowej files motion to change bankruptcy status
* SAYS FILES MOTION TO CHANGE BANKRUPTCY PROCEEEDINGS TO BANKRUPTCY WITH LIQUIDATION OF ASSETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 29 Moody's Investors Service said on Friday that it may raise the credit rating on the bankrupt Rhode Island city of Central Falls, citing a likely near exit from bankruptcy.
Moody's placed the city's $14 million of outstanding general obligation bonds, rated Caa1, on review for a possible upgrade.
The agency also affirmed the Baa1 rating and assigned a stable outlook to the Rhode Island Health and Educational Building Corp.'s bonds, affecting $17 million in outstanding debt.
* SAYS FILES MOTION TO CHANGE BANKRUPTCY PROCEEEDINGS TO BANKRUPTCY WITH LIQUIDATION OF ASSETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* United Steelworkers - USW members at Stelco operations ratified new collective agreements