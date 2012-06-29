June 29 Moody's Investors Service said on Friday that it may raise the credit rating on the bankrupt Rhode Island city of Central Falls, citing a likely near exit from bankruptcy.

Moody's placed the city's $14 million of outstanding general obligation bonds, rated Caa1, on review for a possible upgrade.

The agency also affirmed the Baa1 rating and assigned a stable outlook to the Rhode Island Health and Educational Building Corp.'s bonds, affecting $17 million in outstanding debt.