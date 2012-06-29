June 29 - Our initial assessment of the summit of EU leaders held
in Brussels this week is that it has exceeded expectations, although these were
low, and marks a positive step that eases near-term pressure on eurozone
sovereign ratings, Fitch Ratings says.
In our view, resolving the eurozone debt crisis will take a long time.
Implementation risk on the measures agreed at the summit and on those already
agreed is high. The prolonged nature of the crisis, which is likely to continue
to be punctuated by episodes of severe financial market volatility, will weigh
on the economic outlook for the region. Meanwhile, governments must deliver
fiscal consolidation and structural reforms to underpin confidence in debt
sustainability and medium-term growth prospects.
Eurozone leaders' decision to create a 'single supervisory mechanism' for banks
is an important step towards ensuring the long-run viability of the euro. Once
such a mechanism has been created, the soon to be established European Stability
Mechanism (ESM) could recapitalise banks directly. In Fitch's opinion, the
creation of a single pan-eurozone bank supervisor with the power to intervene
and, if necessary, directly capitalise banks could greatly improve the
functioning of Economic and Monetary Union (EMU).
By weakening the link between the financial health of banks and their domestic
sovereign governments, it will enhance the effectiveness of ECB monetary
policies and moderate the vicious cycle between sovereign and bank
creditworthiness that has been a pernicious feature of the eurozone debt crisis.
The timing and extent to which the burden of bank support will be shared is
uncertain and this will be critical for some sovereign ratings. Sharing the
fiscal cost of bank recapitalisation and support across eurozone member states
could materially enhance the sovereign credit profile of Spain ('BBB'/Negative),
Ireland ('BBB+'/Negative) and Cyprus ('BB+'/Negative). Friday's summit statement
says the European Commission will present proposals "shortly" and asks the
European Council to consider them "as a matter of urgency, by the end of 2012."
Effective and timely implementation of so-called banking union will be crucial
and will have to be complemented by greater fiscal and political integration to
shore up confidence in the long-run future of EMU.
In the near-term, the decision to respond to Spain's request for financial
assistance to recapitalise its banks with EFSF ('AAA') funds that do not
formally enjoy preferred creditor status and to waive such status as such
funding is transferred to the ESM will ease sovereign investor concerns over
subordination.
The decision to allow financial support for sovereigns from the EFSF/ESM under
the policy conditionality implied by existing EU and eurozone fiscal and
economic rules rather than requiring the imposition of more stringent and
intrusive conditionality associated with a full EU-IMF 'bail-out' programme is
also a positive development. While conditionality provides a policy anchor, the
greater flexibility of EFSF/ESM financial assistance could help sovereigns
retain market access. The total capacity of the EFSF/ESM is small relative to
Italian and Spanish sovereign borrowing requirements, but they could operate as
anchor investors to encourage private sector participation.
The summit statement does not elaborate on how to achieve the "qualitative move
towards fiscal union" described in European Council President, Herman Van
Rompuy's, pre-summit report, which was the clearest acknowledgement so far of
the extent of the reforms needed to make EMU viable. It also recognised that a
great deal of detailed work was required, including possible Treaty changes, and
that the timescale for achieving this could be as long as ten years.