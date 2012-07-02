Overview
-- We expect Panama's GDP growth will remain strong over the medium term,
boosted by the country's high and diversified investments.
-- In addition, double-digit revenue growth since 2010 has allowed the
Panamanian government to boost public infrastructure investment without
increasing the country's debt burden.
-- As a result, we have raised the foreign- and local-currency sovereign
credit ratings on the republic to 'BBB/A-2' from 'BBB-/A-3'.
-- The stable outlook balances our view that Panama's economic growth
prospects and fiscal flexibility are strong against the challenges that could
emerge in transitioning to a less buoyant environment.
Rating Action
On July 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term
foreign- and local-currency sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Panama
to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. At the same time, Standard & Poor's raised the
short-term ratings to 'A-2' from 'A-3'. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects our view that Panama's economic policy flexibility is
strengthening as the economy continues to grow, diversify, and gain
resilience. We expect that the country's real GDP per capita will expand by 6%
in 2012 and then about 4% annually through 2015. This, along with high
external inflows, continues to underpin the country's strong fiscal position.
As a result, the government has been able to implement an ambitious public
infrastructure investment plan of more than 60% of 2011 GDP (including the
expansion of the Panama Canal) over the next three years without increasing
its fiscal debt burden.
Public investment in productive infrastructure and an expanding services
sector that benefits from the country's emerging role as a regional hub for
trade, finance, and transportation support the increasing resilience and
diversification of Panama's economy. Real GDP per capita has grown an average
of 7.2% per year since 2007, and it has doubled in nominal terms since 2005.
Panama's national assembly recently approved legislation for a sovereign
wealth fund (SWF) to manage the canal's revenues when it begins expanded
operations early in 2015. We expect that the creation of the SWF--as well as
tax reforms implemented in 2010 and 2011--will provide the government with
ample resources to fund its ambitious investment plans without eroding its
fiscal flexibility or increasing its debt burden. Net general government debt
will likely remain just under 30% of GDP, which compares favorably with that
of similarly rated peers.
That said, Panama's open economy remains vulnerable to external shocks.
Although gross domestic savings (expected to reach 20% of GDP in 2012) are
strengthening, they are still too low to finance Panama's large investment
program. This is reflected in high current account deficits over the past few
years, which we expect to remain at about 10% of GDP through 2015. Foreign
direct investment (FDI) has financed about three-fourths of these deficits in
recent years. As a result, both gross public-sector external debt (expected at
41% of current account receipts in 2012) and net financial-sector external
debt (expected at 20% of current account receipts in 2012) have not changed
significantly, nor do we expect them to in the near future. However, Panama
remains vulnerable to shifts in investor sentiment because of its small
domestic debt market and heavy reliance on external financing.
At the same time, since the breakup of the governing coalition, the
political environment has become more polarized. President Ricardo
Martinelli's push for a second presidential term has eroded his popularity.
This has opened the field for the opposition, and Panama is quickly entering
into election campaign mode. In our view, although this will likely generate
much political noise in the medium term, it will not impair Panama's overall
economic environment because the official party and the opposition largely
agree on macroeconomic policies.
Outlook
The stable outlook balances our view that Panama's economic growth prospects
and fiscal flexibility are strong against the challenges that could emerge in
transitioning to a less buoyant environment. Our outlook assumes the
government will continue to implement its investment plans without further
eroding its fiscal stance or raising the debt burden. It also assumes possible
political noise that could arise from a more polarized political environment
as we get closer to the general elections.
If Panama's external imbalances shrink without significantly impairing
economic growth and the government's investments continue to boost growth
prospects without raising the debt burden, we will likely raise the ratings
again. Further development of domestic debt markets to improve domestic
funding prospects would be another positive rating factor. On the other hand,
if politics deteriorate further or investor sentiment weakens, thereby
impeding fiscal management or jeopardizing the successful expansion of the
Panama Canal, we could consider a downgrade.
Ratings List
Upgraded
To From
Panama (Republic of)
Sovereign Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 BBB-/Positive/A-3
Senior Unsecured BBB BBB-
Affirmed
Panama (Republic of)
Transfer & Convertibility Assessment AAA
