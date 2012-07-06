NEW YORK, July 6 A monthly gauge of online labor demand in the United States rose in June, led by jobs available in the transportation and warehousing sector, while retail positions regained momentum, the operator of a job search website said on Friday.

Monster Worldwide Inc MWW.N, an online careers and recruiting firm, said its employment index rose 4.1 percent to 153 points from 147 in May. The index was up 4.8 percent from 146 a year ago.

The index saw annual growth in 14 of the 20 industries and 19 of the 23 occupations monitored last month.

The transportation and warehousing industry was up more than 22 percent from a year ago, while the retail sector re-entered the top five growth industries and was up over 9 percent on the year.

The report was another look at the jobs market ahead of the government's non-farm payrolls report later on Friday, which is expected to show hiring rose last month, but still remained tepid at 90,000 new jobs. [ID:nL2E8I38JA]

The Monster Employment index is a monthly analysis based on a selection of corporate career sites and job boards. The margin of error is about plus or minus 1 percent.

(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; editing by Andre Grenon)

