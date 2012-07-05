SAN FRANCISCO, July 5 California lawmakers voted
on Thursday to remove an $11 billion water bond from the
November ballot and put it to a statewide vote in 2014, marking
the second time they have postponed it.
Both houses of the legislature overwhelmingly approved
delaying a statewide vote on the measure, painstakingly crafted
under former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2009 to balance
the needs of agricultural and residential water users and
address environmental concerns.
Lawmakers bumped the measure from the ballot in 2010 due to
fears that recession weary voters would reject it.
Republicans in the legislature's minority voted to push the
measure to 2014 to keep it alive, concerned voters would reject
it due to its size. The measure would fund a variety of
projects, including water storage projects important in farming
areas represented by Republicans.
Democrats who control the legislature also were concerned
about the bond measure's size and voted to push it into the
future to help give Governor Jerry Brown's tax measure the
spotlight on the November ballot.
Brown and fellow Democrats who control the legislature
recently approved a state budget closing a $15.7 billion budget
gap with spending cuts, fund transfers and revenue that assumes
voters will approve his tax measure in November.
The measure would raise the state sales tax and increase
income tax rates for wealthy taxpayers to keep the state's books
in balance in the current fiscal year and to bolster its finance
in future years. The alternative is deep spending cuts in
education spending, Brown has said.
A rival tax measure on the November ballot would raise
personal income taxes on a sliding scale on all but the state's
poorest residents.