July 9 - Fitch Ratings takes the following actions on Tacoma, Washington
(the city) bonds:
--$23.5 million unlimited tax general obligation (ULTGO) bonds downgraded to
'A+' from 'AA';
--$188.2 million limited tax general obligation (LTGO) bonds downgraded to 'A'
from 'AA-'.
In addition, Fitch affirms the 'A+' rating on $28.1 million of convention center
and parking revenue bonds.
The ratings on the ULTGOs and LTGOs are removed from Rating Watch Negative and
assigned a Negative Outlook. The Outlook for the revenue bonds is revised to
Negative from Stable.
SECURITY
The ULTGO bonds are secured by an irrevocable pledge of the city's unlimited ad
valorem taxing power, and the full faith, credit, and resources of the city.
The LTGO bonds are a general obligation of the city for which the city covenants
to levy an ad valorem property tax pledge within limits permitted to cities
without a vote, along with other legally available money.
The revenue bonds are secured by a senior lien on three sources: a public
facilities district (PFD) contribution; gross parking enforcement revenues; and
net operating revenues of the city's parking enterprise. PFD revenues consist of
a 0.033% sales and use tax collected within PFD boundaries, as well as an
admissions and parking tax on PFD-owned, operated, or financed facilities. PFD
revenues are remitted to Tacoma via an interlocal agreement which cannot be
rescinded until all bonds are repaid.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ONGOING BUDGET DEFICIT: The downgrade reflects the city's limited progress in
addressing a structural deficit in its general fund resulting in a sharp decline
in reserves projected to reach a low 3% of spending in fiscal 2012. Although
management reports $19.8 million in mid-year reductions for the 2011-2012
biennium, an $11.8 million gap remains, and the deficit for the 2012-2013
biennium is estimated at $60 million-$65 million, equivalent to 15% of general
fund spending. The deficit results from widespread revenue shortfalls as well as
over-spending in multiple areas.
FISCAL SOLUTIONS UNCLEAR: The Negative Outlook for general obligation bonds
reflects Fitch's concern that actions necessary to restore balance to general
fund operations will likely require politically difficult service reductions,
use of general fund balance, or both.
FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT CONCERNS: The recent reversal in financial position raises
concerns about the city's management of its finances and budget monitoring
capabilities. Such concerns are reinforced by the recent turnover in key
financial management positions that lends further uncertainty as to the prospect
for meaningful and achievable budgetary solutions.
GOOD REVENUE BOND COVERAGE: Coverage for the revenue bonds remains satisfactory
though slightly more pressured given the city's recent debt restructuring, which
results in an escalation of annual servicing costs over the next several years.
The Outlook revision to Negative reflects Fitch's rating ceiling for special tax
bonds at the ULTGO rating of the entity.
SOLID DEBT PROFILE: Net debt levels are moderate, debt amortization is only
slightly below average, and the city has achievable plans to fund fully its
non-sworn pension system and to improve its other post-employment benefits
(OPEB) funding levels.
WELL-DIVERSIFIED ECONOMY: The economy benefits from the presence of large,
stable employers in government, health care, and education, coupled with a
strong focus on economic development. However, the unemployment rate remains
high, wealth levels are below average, and there has been recent weakness in the
tax base somewhat mitigated by ongoing development and the state's tax rate
stability mechanism.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
The city's inability to achieve recurring gap closing measures for the 2013-2014
biennium and/or fiscal 2012 audited results that show a material decline in
financial flexibility would likely result in downward rating pressure.
CREDIT PROFILE
WEAKENED GENERAL FUND PERFORMANCE
Tacoma's general fund operations have experienced four consecutive years of
operating deficits and appear likely to face additional pressure over the next
several years.
The unreserved or unrestricted fund balance (the sum of the unassigned,
assigned, and committed fund balance under GASB 54) fell from a high of 24% of
general fund spending in 2007 to 9% in 2011, with a further $6 million decline
(3% of general fund spending) projected for 2012 unless new savings are achieved
before year end. Management projects a further deficit of $60 million-$65
million for the 2013-14 biennium, equivalent to 15% of general fund spending.
The city's financial challenges are extensive and have arisen from a combination
of over-optimistic revenue estimates and over-expenditure in multiple areas. In
addition, general fund support for non-general fund operations, such as streets,
a convention center, and parking, have risen sharply. Non-general fund
operations accounted for 8% of general fund spending in 2011 and management
projects growing demands on the general fund over the next several years.
The city's strategies for addressing its deficits to date have centered on the
elimination of vacant positions and reductions in maintenance and operations
expenditures. The recent award of two grants for public safety operations offer
a potential reprieve to firefighter and police layoffs, but the grants'
no-layoff provisions also limit the city's options for controlling expenditures,
as public safety costs represent 65% of general fund expenditures.
The city's overall liquidity remains adequate despite strains on its general
fund. General fund cash balances at the end of December 2011 were approximately
$8 million, representing about one-half of a single month's general fund
expenses. The general fund, however, accounts for only 15% of the city's total
budget, and the city retains access to more than $200 million in borrowable
resources.
DIVERSIFED ECONOMY WITH LINGERING PRESSURES
Tacoma is located about 33 miles south of Seattle in Pierce County and is the
second largest city in the Puget Sound region. Historically a more
industrial-oriented city, income levels continue to lag the state and nation,
and the unemployment rate (9.8% as of February 2012) remains above state and
national averages (9.1% and 8.7%, respectively).
The city has begun to see modest employment growth over the past six months and
also benefits from the presence of large and stable governmental employers,
including a strategically important military base. Additionally, Tacoma is home
to one of the largest container ports in the nation.
Following years of high growth peaking in 2008, the city's tax base fell
significantly in value by 4.2% in 2009, 8.1% in 2010, and 7.3% in 2011,
reflective of local housing market pressures. The city benefits from a formula
that adjusts the property tax rate upward to generate the previous year's tax
levy, plus the lower of 1% or the implicit price deflator for personal
consumption, which somewhat offsets the negative effect of falling house prices
on property tax revenues. The city's tax base remains well diversified, with the
top 10 property taxpayers making up just 4% of taxable assessed value (TAV).
GOOD REVENUE BOND COVERAGE
The city's revenue bonds are supported by a combination of public facilities
district revenues (primarily sales tax) and parking-related revenues. Maximum
annual debt service (MADS) coverage remains good at 1.7x based on forecasted
fiscal 2012 pledged revenue. MADS coverage remains no weaker than 1.5x under a
stress scenario that considers a 1% annual decline in revenue through final
maturity. Coverage falls slightly below 1.0x MADS under a stress scenario that
considers 5% annual revenue declines, but only for the final two years prior to
their 2024 maturity.
Fitch notes a portion of debt service on the bonds is not payable from PFD
revenues given restrictions on the use of such funds for tourism-related
projects. Pledged parking revenues in fiscal 2012 are estimated at $3 million,
which covers the maximum amount of annual debt service not payable from the PFD
(approximately $548,000) by 5.4x.
Surplus parking related revenue is utilized to pay debt service on certain
outstanding LTGO bonds. Recent projections by management highlight parking fund
deficits through fiscal 2022 inclusive of this obligation, which would further
strain the city's general credit profile if unaddressed.
SOLID DEBT PROFILE
The city's debt profile is good overall. Net direct and overlapping debt levels
are moderate at 3.1% of TAV and debt amortization is only slightly below average
(48% in 10 years). The city's four pension plans are generally well-funded and
the city has consistently paid its full annually required contributions. Other
post-employment benefits (OPEBs) are funded on a pay-as-you-go basis, resulting
in a growing liability for these expenses.
