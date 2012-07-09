July 9 - Fitch Ratings takes the following actions on Tacoma, Washington (the city) bonds: --$23.5 million unlimited tax general obligation (ULTGO) bonds downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA'; --$188.2 million limited tax general obligation (LTGO) bonds downgraded to 'A' from 'AA-'. In addition, Fitch affirms the 'A+' rating on $28.1 million of convention center and parking revenue bonds. The ratings on the ULTGOs and LTGOs are removed from Rating Watch Negative and assigned a Negative Outlook. The Outlook for the revenue bonds is revised to Negative from Stable. SECURITY The ULTGO bonds are secured by an irrevocable pledge of the city's unlimited ad valorem taxing power, and the full faith, credit, and resources of the city. The LTGO bonds are a general obligation of the city for which the city covenants to levy an ad valorem property tax pledge within limits permitted to cities without a vote, along with other legally available money. The revenue bonds are secured by a senior lien on three sources: a public facilities district (PFD) contribution; gross parking enforcement revenues; and net operating revenues of the city's parking enterprise. PFD revenues consist of a 0.033% sales and use tax collected within PFD boundaries, as well as an admissions and parking tax on PFD-owned, operated, or financed facilities. PFD revenues are remitted to Tacoma via an interlocal agreement which cannot be rescinded until all bonds are repaid. KEY RATING DRIVERS ONGOING BUDGET DEFICIT: The downgrade reflects the city's limited progress in addressing a structural deficit in its general fund resulting in a sharp decline in reserves projected to reach a low 3% of spending in fiscal 2012. Although management reports $19.8 million in mid-year reductions for the 2011-2012 biennium, an $11.8 million gap remains, and the deficit for the 2012-2013 biennium is estimated at $60 million-$65 million, equivalent to 15% of general fund spending. The deficit results from widespread revenue shortfalls as well as over-spending in multiple areas. FISCAL SOLUTIONS UNCLEAR: The Negative Outlook for general obligation bonds reflects Fitch's concern that actions necessary to restore balance to general fund operations will likely require politically difficult service reductions, use of general fund balance, or both. FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT CONCERNS: The recent reversal in financial position raises concerns about the city's management of its finances and budget monitoring capabilities. Such concerns are reinforced by the recent turnover in key financial management positions that lends further uncertainty as to the prospect for meaningful and achievable budgetary solutions. GOOD REVENUE BOND COVERAGE: Coverage for the revenue bonds remains satisfactory though slightly more pressured given the city's recent debt restructuring, which results in an escalation of annual servicing costs over the next several years. The Outlook revision to Negative reflects Fitch's rating ceiling for special tax bonds at the ULTGO rating of the entity. SOLID DEBT PROFILE: Net debt levels are moderate, debt amortization is only slightly below average, and the city has achievable plans to fund fully its non-sworn pension system and to improve its other post-employment benefits (OPEB) funding levels. WELL-DIVERSIFIED ECONOMY: The economy benefits from the presence of large, stable employers in government, health care, and education, coupled with a strong focus on economic development. However, the unemployment rate remains high, wealth levels are below average, and there has been recent weakness in the tax base somewhat mitigated by ongoing development and the state's tax rate stability mechanism. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION The city's inability to achieve recurring gap closing measures for the 2013-2014 biennium and/or fiscal 2012 audited results that show a material decline in financial flexibility would likely result in downward rating pressure. CREDIT PROFILE WEAKENED GENERAL FUND PERFORMANCE Tacoma's general fund operations have experienced four consecutive years of operating deficits and appear likely to face additional pressure over the next several years. The unreserved or unrestricted fund balance (the sum of the unassigned, assigned, and committed fund balance under GASB 54) fell from a high of 24% of general fund spending in 2007 to 9% in 2011, with a further $6 million decline (3% of general fund spending) projected for 2012 unless new savings are achieved before year end. Management projects a further deficit of $60 million-$65 million for the 2013-14 biennium, equivalent to 15% of general fund spending. The city's financial challenges are extensive and have arisen from a combination of over-optimistic revenue estimates and over-expenditure in multiple areas. In addition, general fund support for non-general fund operations, such as streets, a convention center, and parking, have risen sharply. Non-general fund operations accounted for 8% of general fund spending in 2011 and management projects growing demands on the general fund over the next several years. The city's strategies for addressing its deficits to date have centered on the elimination of vacant positions and reductions in maintenance and operations expenditures. The recent award of two grants for public safety operations offer a potential reprieve to firefighter and police layoffs, but the grants' no-layoff provisions also limit the city's options for controlling expenditures, as public safety costs represent 65% of general fund expenditures. The city's overall liquidity remains adequate despite strains on its general fund. General fund cash balances at the end of December 2011 were approximately $8 million, representing about one-half of a single month's general fund expenses. The general fund, however, accounts for only 15% of the city's total budget, and the city retains access to more than $200 million in borrowable resources. DIVERSIFED ECONOMY WITH LINGERING PRESSURES Tacoma is located about 33 miles south of Seattle in Pierce County and is the second largest city in the Puget Sound region. Historically a more industrial-oriented city, income levels continue to lag the state and nation, and the unemployment rate (9.8% as of February 2012) remains above state and national averages (9.1% and 8.7%, respectively). The city has begun to see modest employment growth over the past six months and also benefits from the presence of large and stable governmental employers, including a strategically important military base. Additionally, Tacoma is home to one of the largest container ports in the nation. Following years of high growth peaking in 2008, the city's tax base fell significantly in value by 4.2% in 2009, 8.1% in 2010, and 7.3% in 2011, reflective of local housing market pressures. The city benefits from a formula that adjusts the property tax rate upward to generate the previous year's tax levy, plus the lower of 1% or the implicit price deflator for personal consumption, which somewhat offsets the negative effect of falling house prices on property tax revenues. The city's tax base remains well diversified, with the top 10 property taxpayers making up just 4% of taxable assessed value (TAV). GOOD REVENUE BOND COVERAGE The city's revenue bonds are supported by a combination of public facilities district revenues (primarily sales tax) and parking-related revenues. Maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage remains good at 1.7x based on forecasted fiscal 2012 pledged revenue. MADS coverage remains no weaker than 1.5x under a stress scenario that considers a 1% annual decline in revenue through final maturity. Coverage falls slightly below 1.0x MADS under a stress scenario that considers 5% annual revenue declines, but only for the final two years prior to their 2024 maturity. Fitch notes a portion of debt service on the bonds is not payable from PFD revenues given restrictions on the use of such funds for tourism-related projects. Pledged parking revenues in fiscal 2012 are estimated at $3 million, which covers the maximum amount of annual debt service not payable from the PFD (approximately $548,000) by 5.4x. Surplus parking related revenue is utilized to pay debt service on certain outstanding LTGO bonds. Recent projections by management highlight parking fund deficits through fiscal 2022 inclusive of this obligation, which would further strain the city's general credit profile if unaddressed. SOLID DEBT PROFILE The city's debt profile is good overall. The city's debt profile is good overall. Net direct and overlapping debt levels are moderate at 3.1% of TAV and debt amortization is only slightly below average (48% in 10 years). The city's four pension plans are generally well-funded and the city has consistently paid its full annually required contributions. Other post-employment benefits (OPEBs) are funded on a pay-as-you-go basis, resulting in a growing liability for these expenses. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. 