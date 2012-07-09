July 9 - The number of potential downgrades is at its highest total since August 2010, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Bond Downgrade Potential In Emerging And Developed Markets, Including The U.S. And Europe: The Count Continues To Increase." Although the count is higher than the one-year moving average of 491, it is significantly lower than the 1,028 reached in April 2009. Potential downgrades are entities that have either negative rating outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications across the 'AAA' to 'B-' rating categories. As of June 29, 548 entities were most at risk of downgrades--up from 544 as of May 31. Of the 548 potential downgrades, 156 are constituents of Standard & Poor's equity-based indices. Banks represented 16% of the potential downgrades, followed by the utilities and media and entertainment sectors (9% each). Of the 86 banks on the potential downgrades list, 45 (52%) are based in Europe and 17 (20%) are based in the U.S. region (which includes Bermuda and the Cayman Islands). "In our view, 18 of the 21 sectors on the potential downgrades list show lower downgrade risk than they have historically," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "When we measured the gap between the current negative bias and the historical averages, we found that credit conditions in most sectors are not as negative as they have been historically." The sovereign, bank, and transportation sectors show the greatest downgrade risk relative to their average negative biases. Negative bias is the proportion of issuers with negative outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch negative. By rating, 'B' rated issuers make up the largest proportion of entities with negative rating outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch negative, at 14%, followed by 'B+' rated issuers, at 10%. Globally, Standard & Poor's rates 52% of the 548 issuers at risk of downgrades as speculative grade ('BB+' and lower). Since our last report, we removed 38 entities from the potential downgrades list and added 42. The three regions contributing the most to the additions were the U.S. (with 22 issuers), Europe (nine), and Asia-Pacific (four). Standard & Poor's downgraded 19 entities that were on the potential downgrades list last month. The gap between potential bond downgrades and potential bond upgrades began to narrow in late 2009 when the U.S. economic recession ended and the economic recovery began. "However, recent stress in Europe has led to more companies to having negative rating outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch negative and fewer having positive rating outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch positive," said Ms. Vazza. "As a result, the gap between potential downgrades and upgrades widened in the past few months." The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.