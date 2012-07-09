July 9 - The number of potential downgrades is at its highest total since
August 2010, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed
Income Research, titled "Bond Downgrade Potential In Emerging And Developed
Markets, Including The U.S. And Europe: The Count Continues To Increase."
Although the count is higher than the one-year moving average of 491, it is
significantly lower than the 1,028 reached in April 2009. Potential downgrades
are entities that have either negative rating outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch
with negative implications across the 'AAA' to 'B-' rating categories.
As of June 29, 548 entities were most at risk of downgrades--up from 544 as of
May 31. Of the 548 potential downgrades, 156 are constituents of Standard &
Poor's equity-based indices. Banks represented 16% of the potential
downgrades, followed by the utilities and media and entertainment sectors (9%
each). Of the 86 banks on the potential downgrades list, 45 (52%) are based in
Europe and 17 (20%) are based in the U.S. region (which includes Bermuda and
the Cayman Islands).
"In our view, 18 of the 21 sectors on the potential downgrades list show lower
downgrade risk than they have historically," said Diane Vazza, head of
Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "When we measured the gap
between the current negative bias and the historical averages, we found that
credit conditions in most sectors are not as negative as they have been
historically." The sovereign, bank, and transportation sectors show the
greatest downgrade risk relative to their average negative biases. Negative
bias is the proportion of issuers with negative outlooks or ratings on
CreditWatch negative.
By rating, 'B' rated issuers make up the largest proportion of entities with
negative rating outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch negative, at 14%, followed
by 'B+' rated issuers, at 10%. Globally, Standard & Poor's rates 52% of the
548 issuers at risk of downgrades as speculative grade ('BB+' and lower).
Since our last report, we removed 38 entities from the potential downgrades
list and added 42. The three regions contributing the most to the additions
were the U.S. (with 22 issuers), Europe (nine), and Asia-Pacific (four).
Standard & Poor's downgraded 19 entities that were on the potential downgrades
list last month.
The gap between potential bond downgrades and potential bond upgrades began to
narrow in late 2009 when the U.S. economic recession ended and the economic
recovery began. "However, recent stress in Europe has led to more companies to
having negative rating outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch negative and fewer
having positive rating outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch positive," said Ms.
Vazza. "As a result, the gap between potential downgrades and upgrades widened
in the past few months."
