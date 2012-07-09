July 9 B/E Aerospace Inc on Monday added $800 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $675 million. JP Morgan, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: B/E AEROSPACE INC AMT $800 MLN COUPON 5.25 PCT MATURITY 04/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 102 FIRST PAY 10/01/2012 MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD 4.934 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/12/2012 S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD 384 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS