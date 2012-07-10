July 10 - The health care speculative-grade spread narrowed by 26 bps to 671 bps in the week following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling to upheld, for the most part, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "The Health Care Speculative-Grade Spread Tightens Following Supreme Court Ruling." This was a greater margin than the speculative-grade composite spread, which contracted by 14 bps to 679 bps.

The June 28 ruling clears the way for one of the biggest modifications to the U.S.'s health care system. "In the week leading up to the ruling, the health care sector's speculative-grade spread tightened to 697 basis points (bps) from 703 bps," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "In contrast, the speculative-grade composite spread widened by 1 bp to 693 bps."

The health care services subsector accounts for approximately 68% of issuers in the health care speculative-grade spread, followed by health care products (15%). Funeral and crematory services, pharmaceutical companies, and hospitals account for the remainder. The tightening in the speculative-grade health care spread reflected changes in the health care services subsector's speculative-grade spread, which narrowed by 43 bps to 746 bps. The hospital subsector, which had the widest speculative-spread, tightened by 77 bps--more than any other health care subsector--to 745 bps.

The composition of the health care investment-grade spread varies from the speculative-grade spread. The pharmaceutical companies subsector represents 50% of the issues in the investment-grade spread, followed by the health care products subsector (41%) and the health care services subsector (9%). Each of these subsectors contracted by 4 bps or less for the week ended July 5.