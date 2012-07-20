* Facebook reports 2nd quarter results on July 26
* First chance to hear from management since rocky IPO
* Slowing revenue growth in spotlight
* Stock still 18 percent below IPO price
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, July 20 Facebook Inc (FB.O) faces
immense pressure to beat Wall Street's financial targets when
its delivers its inaugural quarterly earnings report next week,
hoping to wash away the bad taste left with investors from a
soured IPO.
The No. 1 social networking company's second-quarter report
on July 26 will be scrutinized by investors looking for clues on
the health of its business, which is experiencing a sharp
slowdown in revenue growth and mounting questions about its
advertising sales.
With a rich multiple that gave Facebook the distinction of
being the first U.S. company to go public with a valuation of
more than $100 billion, the company headed by 28-year-old Mark
Zuckerberg has little room for error.
"If they miss, it would be catastrophic for the stock," said
Michael Binger, a portfolio manager with Gradient Investments.
"This is a very important earnings quarter for them. It will
establish in people's minds how they think of the company," said
Binger, whose firm does have a position in Facebook.
The bar has been lowered since Facebook warned that a shift
in users to mobile devices - where its ability to earn revenue
is still nascent - will hinder growth in the short run.
Analysts, on average, expect revenue in the second quarter
to grow 28 percent to $1.15 billion. During the same period a
year ago, Facebook more than doubled its revenue.
With Facebook's stock still trading at three-quarters its
$38 IPO price, executives need to address a litany of concerns
about the business, such as the efficacy of its online ads and
the company's nascent efforts in mobile advertising.
Investors say Facebook is unlikely to be able to deliver the
sort of numbers that can propel its stock back to debut levels,
but the risk of triggering a slide if the company disappoints
Wall Street is high. Facebook's stock still trades at a rich 57
times forward earnings, compared with Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) 13
times and Google Inc's (GOOG.O) 14 times.
"Facebook is probably going to come up with one or two
revolutionary streams that are going to bump up its revenue,"
said Bill Lee, an angel investor who backed companies, including
electric carmaker Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA.O) and social media
site Posterous, which was recently acquired by Twitter. But "all
the magic they can continue to deliver is already priced in."
SLOWING GROWTH
More than half of the 36 financial analysts now covering
Facebook rate the company a Hold, Underperform or Sell -
disproportionately high given that Wall Street analysts
historically favor Buy ratings. [ID:nL2E8HQG5P]
The three lead underwriters of the IPO - Morgan Stanley,
Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan - forecast second-quarter earnings
per share of between 10 cents and 11 cents, lower than the
Street average of 12 cents, minus IPO-related stock compensation
charges, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates suggests that
Facebook will post adjusted earnings of 10.4 cents per share.
"It gets back to 'How predictable are these companies'
results going to be when I'm forecasting out pretty significant
growth to be able to justify the valuation?'" said Ryan Jacob,
chairman and chief investment officer of Jacob Funds, who does
not own Facebook shares.
Facebook, which generated more than four-fifths of its
revenue from advertising in 2011, has stepped up efforts to
rebuild its revenue momentum, rolling out a raft of new
advertising features and providing more details about the
effectiveness of its ads.
TBG Digital, which helps marketers advertise on Facebook,
released a study this week that found the average price of
Facebook ads had jumped 58 percent since last year. That is
partially due to recently released mobile formats, it found.
"Our clients aren't spending 75 percent of their budgets on
Facebook," said David Jones, Global CEO of advertising agency
Havas. But he noted that "there are very few clients who we are
talking to who are negative on Facebook."
GUIDANCE QUESTION
With over 900 million users, Facebook is the world's largest
social networking company, challenging established Web companies
for consumers' online time and for advertising revenue.
For Facebook, the first date with Wall Street will mark an
important test for the company's top brass to try to dispel some
of the skepticism. Investors will want to hear from Zuckerberg -
who wields majority control - but the company has not said if he
will take questions on the day.
"A miss is a miss and it wouldn't be good either way,
especially for your first quarter out of the gate," said Colin
Sebastian, an analyst with Robert W. Baird.
But the context will be key.
"If it's related to shift in mobile, but the mobile
monetization is improving, that's different than just a miss
because advertisers are leaving Facebook."
And he said that many investors will be particularly
interested in the trends the company is seeing as marketers take
advantage of Facebook's mobile and other advertising features.
While most expect Facebook to follow the lead of Google and
Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and abstain from offering financial
forecasts every quarter, it may address the current concerns
about its business by providing additional color and outlook.
"This first time out, I think they have to give some sort of
guidance," said Robert Bacarella, manager of the Monetta Fund,
which does not own Facebook shares. "You pacify the near term
and say 'Here's where we're going.' But then you set the table
up to say: 'We're thinking about whether or not it's wise give
guidance going forward."
For all Facebook's efforts to woo Wall Street, the company's
biggest job remains building its relationship with advertisers,
such as San Francisco's Public Bikes.
"Whenever we have a new bike shop selling our bikes in a
particular city, I'll run a targeted Facebook campaign" in that
city, said Dan Nguyen-Tan, Public Bikes' vice president of sales
and marketing.
The ability to reach specific groups of Facebook users based
on where they live and their interests – such as healthy
lifestyles or environmental interests – is an important
advantage of Facebook's advertising system, Nguyen-Tan said.
But he acknowledged that Public Bikes spends more money
advertising with Google, where it is easier for the company to
reach people interested in buying a bicycle.
(Editing by Edwin Chan and Andre Grenon)
