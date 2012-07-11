* Tech earnings estimates heading south
* Worries come after spate of profit warnings
* Troubles seen broadly hitting technology sector
* Apple again a bright spot with hopes on iPhone launch
By Jim Finkle
July 11 Hopes are evaporating that leading
technology companies will offer a safe harbor this year from the
economic storms swirling across Europe, Asia and the United
States.
Investors should brace for some of the biggest names in U.S.
software and hardware -- from Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and IBM
(IBM.N) to Intel Corp (INTC.O) -- to disappoint when Big Tech
begins reporting quarterly earnings next week, analysts said.
The trio's shares are all in the red for July, in the wake
of earnings warnings over the past week from smaller peers,
including Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.N, Applied Materials
Inc (AMAT.O) and Informatica Corp INFA.O. [ID:nL3E8IA4G6]
Corporate IT budgets have historically proved more resilient
to worsening macroeconomic conditions than other kinds of
spending, because businesses invest on the assumption that
technology boosts productivity and helps save them costs over
the long term.
But investors may have misjudged the depth of the European
crisis, and with once-reliable-as-clockwork Chinese growth
waning, demand in other emerging markets has not picked up
enough of the slack.
The profit warnings could signal a broader pullback in
orders, which means that Wall Street's earnings projections now
appear over-optimistic to some outside experts.
"I don’t think the companies or the market anticipated the
kind of slowdown like the one we are going to see in the second
half," said Fred Hickey, editor of the High-Tech Strategist
Newsletter for investors. "Companies haven’t had a chance to
adjust estimates yet and they will. That’s coming," said Hickey,
who has been following the tech industry since the 1980s.
ASIA BEATEN DOWN, TOO
The sense of impending gloom is not confined to the United
States.
Samsung Electronics (005930.KS), Asia's top-earning tech
company and the world's leading maker of smartphones, TVs and
memory chips, has predicted record quarterly profit of $5.9
billion for April-June -- but its stock has slumped more than a
fifth since May on concerns about the broader outlook for chip
demand and the impact of the euro zone crisis on sales of its
TVs and home appliances.
Since mid-June, analysts have cut by more than a quarter
their earnings forecasts for LG Electronics (066570.KS), South
Korea's other tech heavyweight, according to Thomson Reuters
Starmine SmartEstimates, which accords higher weight to the
timeliest forecasts from historically more accurate analysts.
Shares of China's Lenovo (0992.HK), the world's No.2 PC
maker behind Hewlett Packard (HPQ.N), have retreated to 5-month
lows with brokers downgrading their outlooks for the company as
global economic weakness damps demand for personal computers.
In Japan, a fast fading powerhouse in consumer electronics
and technological innovation, shares in Sony Corp (6758.T) and
Panasonic Corp (6752.T) are mired near more than three-decade
lows as investors fret over their ability to regain
profitability in today's hostile macro environment and against
tough competition from nimbler rivals in South Korea and Taiwan.
SHINY APPLE
The one bright spot is Apple Inc (AAPL.O), which still has
many fans on Wall Street. The iPhone and iPad maker is one of
the few major tech stocks to have gained in July, up 4 percent.
Apple has beaten analysts' earnings forecasts in seven of
the past eight quarters by at least 12 percent. Last quarter, it
reported earnings 22.5 percent above Wall Street estimates. Its
performance has propped up the entire sector and analysts expect
a new iPhone this year to keep that up.
Apple is likely to report earnings of more than 1 percent
above the Street's average forecast, according to StarMine
SmartEstimates. In contrast, Microsoft, which is preparing to
launch the Windows 8 operating system and its first tablet
computers, may report earnings 0.7 percent below the average.
"Guidance could turn out to be very conservative given
momentum with new Macs, a potential iPad mini and ongoing
success with the new iPad," Barclays analyst Ben Reitzes said in
a research note. Apple said the latest iPad will hit Chinese
store shelves on July 20.
Apple aside, market watchers expect the economic malaise
will broadly hit technology companies in the second half of the
year, even at firms that managed to squeak by in the second
quarter and avoid issuing preliminary earnings warnings.
Over the past three months, analysts have largely held on to
their second-quarter earnings forecasts for technology and
telecommunications companies, while cutting estimates in other
sectors. Now many may have to make up for that oversight.
An IDC survey of chief information officers (CIOs) at about
250 U.S. companies conducted two weeks ago found, on average,
that they expected their budgets to decrease for the first time
since early 2009.
"There is this sense among CIOs that things have slowed down
and they are going to have to think about ways of cutting back,"
said IDC analyst Stephen Minton.
Analysts currently forecast companies in the S&P 500 Index
.SPX will report profit growth of 5.8 percent in the second
quarter, with technology earnings growing at 7.9 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
They are more optimistic about prospects for the second half
and that's where some expect cuts to come.
Analysts forecast third-quarter earnings growth of 12.9
percent for the S&P 500's technology index .GSPT and
fourth-quarter growth of 14.9 percent.
SHIFTING SENTIMENT
Companies at risk in the second half include services giant
IBM, No. 1 chipmaker Intel, as well as software makers including
Microsoft and VMware Inc (VMW.N), analysts said.
It's not a surprise to some that sentiment has shifted so
quickly.
Historically when businesses have frozen or cut technology
budgets, they have sometimes done so suddenly, taking tech
companies and Wall Street by surprise. That process appears to
have begun.
"Sentiment is turning into reality," said Cliff Waldman,
senior economist with the Manufacturers Alliance for
Productivity and Innovation. "Negative sentiment is truly
starting to affect investment spending."
When it issued its warning last week, Informatica said
business conditions "dramatically" worsened in June with
customers scrutinizing deals more closely. [ID:L3E8I62XC].
Applied Materials warned on Tuesday that it expected weak demand
from chipmakers to put a damper on sales through at least the
third quarter. [ID:nL3E8IA4G6]
"Demand is weaker than expected in Europe and China, and
this makes chipmakers delay or cancel equipment orders," said
James Song, analyst at KDB Daewoo Securities in Seoul. "They are
slowing investment in capacity expansion or technology
migration."
Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney
Montgomery Scott, which manages about $54 billion, blames the
tech turmoil on Europe, a strengthening U.S. dollar, which
reduces the revenue contribution from overseas sales, and
concerns about a U.S. tax increase.
"If there is no improvement on domestic data points, or news
from Europe that the saga has ended, why should there be a
change?" Luschini said.
