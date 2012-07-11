UPDATE 1-Hutchison's fixed-line biz draws interest from PEs, Hong Kong's HKBN - sources
* TPG-MBK combination won Wharf's fixed-line biz last year (Adds details on deal in pars 4-5, background)
BRITISH COLUMBIA SECURITIES COMMISSION PUBLISHES FINAL RECOGNITION ORDERS REGARDING MAPLE-TMX DEAL
BCSC SAYS ITS REVIEW FOCUSED ON SPECIFICS OF TSX-V ACQUISITION AND CDS PORTION OF DEAL
RTRS-BCSC SAYS UNDER ITS RULES FOR NEW ENTITY 25 PCT OF TMX BOARD MUST HAVE "VENTURE" EXPERTISE
BCSC SAYS TSX-V WILL HAVE TO MAINTAIN AN OFFICE IN VANCOUVER
BCSC SAYS ANY CHANGES TO TSX-V RULES, FEES, OR ANY OTHER SIGNIFICANT CHANGES WILL NEED ITS APPROVAL (Reporting by Euan Rocha)
* TPG-MBK combination won Wharf's fixed-line biz last year (Adds details on deal in pars 4-5, background)
WELLINGTON, June 8 New Zealand's central bank said on Thursday the use of debt to income (DTI) restrictions as part broader efforts to cool the country's housing market could yield "significant net benefits", while adding that there was no immediate need for such measures.