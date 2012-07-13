July 13 Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) on Friday reported higher second-quarter profit on strong mortgage banking income as borrowers continued to refinance their homes at low rates.

The nation’s fourth-biggest bank said net income was $4.6 billion, or 82 cents a share, compared with $3.9 billion, or 70 cents a share, in the same period a year earlier.

The San Francisco-based bank is the largest U.S. mortgage lender.

(Reporting By Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina; editing by John Wallace)

