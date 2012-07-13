* Discount brokers to report earnings next week

By John McCrank

NEW YORK, July 13 Earnings at U.S. discount brokers from last quarter are expected to have been on the soft side as retail investors pulled back from trading due to global growth concerns and the mishandling of Facebook Inc's (FB.O) IPO.

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N), TD Ameritrade Holding Corp AMTD.N, and E*Trade Financial Corp (ETFC.O) report their earnings the week of July 16 and all are expected to be down from a year earlier.

Main Street investors pulled back from the equity markets as concerns over Europe flared and global economic growth was seen at risk of stalling.

"It appears that a significant portion of the retail public remains cautious and reluctant to re-embrace the market so long as the economic outlook remains uncertain and unemployment remains stubbornly high," said Brad Hintz, an analyst at Bernstein Research.

The S&P 500 index dropped 3.3 percent in the three months ended June 30. It rose 12 percent in the previous quarter.

Investor confidence in capital markets also was rattled by the mishandling of Facebook's IPO on May 18, TD Ameritrade Chief Executive Fred Tomczyk said last month. [ID:nL1E8H74HW]

Anticipation of Facebook's debut created a stir of public interest in the offering and in stocks in general. But its bungled launch ended up driving more retail investors away from stocks and further depressed trading volume. [ID:nL1E8GMM3M]

TD AMERITRADE

Trading commissions and fees make up about 40 percent of revenues at TD Ameritrade, versus around 30 percent at E*Trade and 20 percent at Schwab.

TD Ameritrade is the No. 1 U.S. retail brokerage by trading volumes and is often considered a proxy for retail investor sentiment.

Goldman Sachs analysts downgraded their rating for the Omaha, Nebraska-based firm to "sell" from "neutral" earlier this month in response to the weakness in retail trading, as well as ongoing interest rate compression.

Analysts expect TD Ameritrade to report earnings of 26 cents a share for its fiscal third quarter, down from 27 cents a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

SCHWAB

Volumes at San Francisco-based Schwab have fared better versus year-ago levels, due largely to its $1 billion acquisition of options trading specialist optionsXpress in September, which gave it an additional 315,000 active brokerage accounts.

However, near-zero interest rates have led Schwab and rivals t o waive fees on money market funds for the past couple of years, because the low rates being paid could otherwise result in negative returns for clients. Schwab said it waived $163 million in money market fund fees in the first quarter.

Schwab is expect ing earnings of 18 cents a share, down from 20 cents a share a year earlier.

E*TRADE

The low-interest rate environment is expected to take a toll on E*Trade's earnings.

The New-York based firm suffered several years of losses starting in 2007 following a disastrous foray into mortgages by its banking unit. It ha s since returned to profit.

While it continues to chip away at an out-sized portfolio of soured mortgage loans, which pummeled its balance sheet and profits when the housing market collapsed in 2007, its results have been more vulnerable to declines in net interest margin because of its relatively high level commission-based trading.

The decline in the yield on the 10-y ea r Treasury note will negatively impact the return on E*Trade's agency mortgage-backed security portfolio, said Joel Jeffrey, an analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.

He added that the decline in the average interest earning assets due to lower average customer payables and sweep deposits will weigh on the firm’s net interest margin.

E*Trade is expected to report earnings of 11 cents a share, versus 16 cents a share a year earlier.

Last quarter, TD Ameritrade's share price fell 13.4 percent, Schwab's was down 10 percent, and E*Trade's dropped 26.6 percent.

(Reporting By John McCrank; Editing by Walden Siew and Andrew Hay)

