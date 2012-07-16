Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Puts 150 Tobacco Settlement Tranches on
Rating Watch NegativeJuly 16 - Fitch Ratings has published a new rating criteria report entitled 'US
Tobacco Settlement ABS Criteria'. The report details Fitch's approach to rating
new tobacco settlement ABS transactions and conducting surveillance of existing
ratings. The report is available on Fitch's web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'
or by clicking the link above.
With the release of the criteria, Fitch has updated the base case assumption for
the annual change in the Master Settlement Agreement (MSA) payment to 0% from a
1% increase. This assumption considers the annual decline in the tobacco
shipment rate, estimated by Fitch at 3% to 5% annually, and long-term inflation
rates subject to the MSA inflation floor of 3%. As a result of the MSA
assumption change, Fitch is placing 150 tranches on Rating Watch Negative until
all of the outstanding ratings are reviewed using the new assumption. It is
expected that most downgrades will be one to two notches. Fitch expects to
resolve the RWNs within two to four weeks.
Fitch evaluates tobacco ABS structures by using a proprietary breakeven model.
The cash flow model output indicates, for each class of bonds, the level of the
annual MSA payment percentage change the transaction would be able to sustain
and still pay timely interest and the principal in full by the maturity date.
Tobacco Settlement ABS are securitizations of the settlement reached by 46 U.S.
states in 1998 to not pursue further legal action against the participating
tobacco manufacturers for reimbursement of healthcare costs generated by
smoking-related diseases. The settlement payments will be made in perpetuity,
and over the last 14 years several U.S. states, counties, cities and territories
elected to securitize a portion of these payments by issuing bonds with up to 50
years of maturity. Fitch currently has ratings on 230 tranches of Tobacco ABS
issued by 38 legal entities.