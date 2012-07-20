* Analysts see return on equity falling to multi-year lows

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, July 20 Earnings at Brazil's biggest banks may have suffered in the second quarter as an economic slowdown curbed demand for credit, defaults rose for a sixth straight quarter and government pressure to lower borrowing costs hobbled revenue, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Friday.

Results may reinforce across-the-board drops in banking stocks as no clear signs of improving asset quality emerged in the quarter. The adverse impact of lower interest rates and more consumer loan renegotiations will also be visible in future results, the poll found.

Return on equity, a gauge of profitability for banks, likely slid to a multi-year low of 17 percent in the quarter, well below readings above 20 percent in prior years. The indicator, known as ROE, often moves in tandem with swings in the benchmark Selic overnight rate, which fell last week to an all-time low.

"We believe the worst is yet to come in terms of margin compression, which should continue to drag return on equity down for the quarters to come," Credit Suisse Group analysts led by Marcelo Telles wrote in a recent report.

Investors are reconsidering their stance on banks, once the nation's most profitable sector. They say it now looks like political pressure to cut rates will weigh down profits permanently, despite efforts to focus on efficiency and more lucrative activities, such as investment banking.

Since April, President Dilma Rousseff has pressed private-sector banks to boost lending to help revive Latin America's largest economy. Under her instructions, state banks have sought to grab market share from private lenders by forcing down the cost of credit to businesses and consumers.

Although analysts expect a disappointing second quarter, they also think differences between banks will affect individual performance. The shares of Brazil's biggest banks have fallen 16 percent in the past 12 months, according to the MSCI Brazil Large Financials index .MIBR0FND0PUS.

Banco Bradesco (BBDC4.SA), Brazil's No. 2 private sector bank, should post the strongest earnings in the poll and Banco Santander Brasil (SANB11.SA) the weakest.

Credit growth likely averaged about 1.5 percent for Bradesco, Santander Brasil and Itaú Unibanco Holding (ITUB4.SA) in a quarter-on-quarter basis, while state-controlled Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA) grew its loan book faster.

Defaults rose an average 0.2 percentage point from the first quarter, leading banks to set aside more of their profit for bad loan provisions. Itaú Unibanco, Brazil's No. 1 private sector bank, probably had the highest provisions at 6.1 billion reais - still below recent guidance by management.

INDIVIDUAL PERFORMANCE

The earnings season starts with Bradesco, which on Monday could post a 2.7 percent quarter-on-quarter gain in recurring profit. That indicator, which reflects p r ofit excluding one-time items, should be around 2.921 billion reais ($1.46 billion), according to the average forecast of 11 analysts.

Recurring profit likely jumped 15.6 percent from a year earlier thanks to higher fee income and stable expenses. Bradesco's ROE slipped to 20 percent in the quarter, the lowest in more than two years. ROE was 21.4 percent in the first quarter.

Recurring profit at Itaú Unibanco fell 1.2 percent sequentially to 3.502 billion reais, according to the forecast of 11 analysts. Recurring profit slumped 11.1 percent from the year-earlier period. The bank releases its results on Tuesday.

The bank's provisions rose from the prior quarter, weighing down profit. Some analysts also blamed lower trading-related gains in the quarter for the drop in recurring profit.

Itaú Unibanco's ROE likely rose to 19.5 percent in the quarter from 19.3 percent in the prior three months - down from ROEs consistently above 23 percent in the past decade.

On Thursday, Santander Brasil may report that net income, including one-off items, fell 27.2 percent on a sequential basis to 1.285 billion reais, according to 10 analysts in the poll.

Recurring profit at Banco do Brasil probably dropped 14.3 percent to 2.767 billion reais from the first quarter, mainly after effective tax rates rose in the period. Return on equity sank to 16.7 percent in the quarter, while loan delinquency ratios - still the lowest in the group - rose a meager 0.1 percentage point.

Earnings were also adversely impacted by falling interest income as the bank aggressively scaled up presence in some lending markets and by another quarter of hefty losses at its Banco Votorantim subsidiary. The bank reports on Aug. 14.

The following is a table with recurring profit and ROE estimates. Estimates for Santander Brasil reflect net profit rather than recurring profit. ================================================================ BANK RECURRING NET INCOME RETURN ON EQUITY ================================================================ Banco Bradesco 2.921 bln reais 20.0 percent Pct change y/y + 15.6 percent - 3.2 pps Pct change q/q + 2.7 percent - 1.4 pps ================================================================ Itaú Unibanco 3.502 bln reais 19.5 percent Pct change y/y - 11.1 percent - 2.7 pps Pct change q/q - 1.2 percent + 0.2 pps ================================================================ Santander Brasil 1.285 bln reais 11.6 percent Pct change y/y - 17.0 percent n.a. Pct change q/q - 27.2 percent - 2.6 pps ================================================================ Banco do Brasil 2.767 bln reais 16.7 percent Pct change y/y - 14.3 percent - 10.8 pps Pct change q/q + 2.3 percent - 1.4 pps ================================================================

($1 = 2.02 Brazilian reais)

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Phil Berlowitz and Andre Grenon)

