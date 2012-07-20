* Q2 EPS $0.58 tops $0.44 average analyst forecast

July 19 Textron Inc (TXT.N) blew past Wall Street forecasts with a near-doubling of its quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for its Bell helicopters and a pickup in sales at its Cessna jet unit.

The world's largest maker of corporate jets, which also makes EZ-Go golf carts and industrial components, said on Thursday that its second-quarter profit came to $172 million, or 58 cents per share, compared with $90 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 10.7 percent to $3.02 billion from $2.73 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average had looked for profit of 44 cents per share on $2.99 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Providence, Rhode Island-based company has been riding a wave of strong demand for helicopters and has seen sales of its Cessna corporate aircraft start to pick up after a long torpor.

Sales at Bell rose 21.1 percent and at Cessna rose 17 percent, the company said.

Cessna last month booked a large order for its Citation Latitude business aircraft, when NetJets committed to buy 25 of the aircraft with an option to buy another 125, with deliveries to begin in 2016. NetJets, owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N), also agreed at the time to buy up to 275 Learjet aircraft made by Canada's Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO). [nL1E8HBDKQ]

Textron held steady its full-year profit per share forecast, which calls for earnings of $1.80 to $2.00.

Textron's better-than-expected profit comes a day after diversified U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc (HON.N) -- which makes cockpit electronics and engines for small planes -- also topped Wall Street's forecast.

Textron's shares have risen about 24 percent so far this year, greatly outpacing the 8 percent rise of the broad Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX.

