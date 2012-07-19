July 19 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Italy's Public Finances: Overview
and Outlook
July 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Italy's Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A-' with a Negative Outlook. The
short-term foreign currency rating is affirmed at 'F2' and the country ceiling
at 'AAA'.
In affirming Italy's sovereign ratings Fitch has sought to look beyond current
economic and financial conditions and take into account recent and prospective
structural reforms that would enhance the growth potential of the economy as
well as its assessment that debt stabilisation and reduction is within reach. In
addition, the affirmation reflects the demonstrated commitment of the government
to reducing the budget deficit and public debt, as well as parliament's adoption
of a balanced budget amendment to the Constitution and ratification of the
Fiscal Compact.
The affirmation of Italy's sovereign ratings' is based on the following key
factors and judgements.
- Fitch recognises recent reform to the labour market and measures to render the
economy more flexible. If effectively implemented and complemented by further
structural reform, the medium-term growth and employment prospects of the
Italian economy will be enhanced.
- Pension reform has further strengthened the sustainability of the pension
system and public finances over the medium to long-term.
- The approval by parliament of a balanced budget amendment to the Constitution
effective from 2014 and the ratification of the 'Fiscal Compact' underscore the
broad political commitment to reducing the budget deficit and cutting public
debt.
- Four fiscal packages - the most recent announced in early July though not yet
approved by parliament - over the last year and equivalent to 5% of GDP should
be sufficient to reduce the budget deficit below 3% of GDP this year to place
public debt on a downward path from 2013.
- Economic and fiscal performance has been broadly in line with Fitch's
expectations at the time of the last formal review in January. Sensitivity and
scenario analysis conducted by Fitch suggests that current budget plans are
consistent with stabilising and reducing government indebtedness. Fitch's
current judgement is that in the absence of adverse shocks, the Italian Treasury
will retain access to market funding, albeit at a relatively high cost.
- The contingent liabilities to the sovereign from the financial sector are
moderate and currently do not pose a significant risk to public finances. Actual
and contingent liabilities from Italy's contribution to support for other EAMS
is however significant and rising.
- The rating remains supported by the relatively wealthy, high value-added and
diverse economy with moderate levels of private sector and foreign indebtedness.
The Negative Outlook on Italy's sovereign ratings reflects the following risk
factors.
- Potential for materially weaker near and medium-term economic outlook than
currently forecast by Fitch.
- Deviation in fiscal performance from Fitch's baseline projections that
resulted in a failure to stabilise and place on a downward path the ratio of
gross general government debt (GGGD) to GDP over the next two years.
- Policy uncertainty over the medium-term, especially with respect to the
continuation and completion of the structural reforms necessary to enhance the
competitiveness and growth potential of the Italian economy.
- Worsening of fiscal funding conditions as a result of domestic or external
shocks. The latter would include a failure at the European policy level to take
timely measures to ensure the stability of European sovereign bond markets and
to honour commitments reached at the June 28-29 and previous Summits as well as
potential contagion from other EAMS, notably Greece ('CCC').
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's economic and fiscal projections imply that Italy is close to realising
debt stabilisation and placing government debt to GDP ratio on a downward path
and are premised on continued progress in reducing and sustaining the budget
deficit below 1.5% from 2013 and bond spreads gradually declining from current
levels. The current rating reflects Fitch's judgement that Italy will retain
market access and that external intervention would be forthcoming if bond yields
were to rise significantly from current levels. Fitch judges that the systemic
importance of Italy to the viability of EMU is such that in the unlikely event
of loss of market access, financial support would be forthcoming from the
EFSF/ESM and ECB to ensure that Italy continued to honour its sovereign debt
obligations.
It is also assumed by Fitch that commitments made by Euro Area policymakers at
recent Summits, including the creation of the ESM and a single supervisory
mechanism for European banks, will be implemented. It also assumes that the risk
of fragmentation of the Eurozone remains low and is not incorporated into
Fitch's current rating of Italy, though Fitch's 'CCC' rating of Greece does
reflect a material risk of Greek exit from EMU over the next few years.
The rating also incorporates Fitch's assumption that the medium-term fiscal
trajectory and commitments made by Italy under the Stability and Growth Pact and
implied by the constitutional balanced budget amendment will be sustained by
future as well as the current government. The rating also assumes that recent
structural reforms will not be reversed by future governments and further
measures to enhance the competitiveness and growth potential of the economy will
be adopted.
ECONOMIC AND FISCAL OUTLOOK
Fitch forecasts a contraction of 1.9% in the Italian economy this year, followed
by stagnation in 2013 and growth of 1% in 2014 supported by a boost from net
exports and gradual pickup in private investment spending. The severity of the
current downturn is due to the combination of front-loaded fiscal consolidation
and a de facto tightening of monetary and credit conditions reflecting the
widening sovereign credit spread, a significant element of which reflects
perceived systemic risks from the on-going crisis of confidence in the viability
of European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU). The Italian government has
adopted various measures aimed at increasing the flexibility and competitiveness
of the economy that taken together mark the most significant structural reform
effort since adopting the euro in 1999. If implemented effectively and
complemented by further reforms, including by the next government, estimates by
the IMF, EC and Ministry of Economy and Finance suggest that the growth
potential of the Italian economy could be boosted by between 0.2% and 0.5% per
annum over the medium-term. Fitch's fiscal projections to 2021 assume that the
economy will post average annual growth of 0.9% compared to 0.2% over the decade
to 2011 and 1.4% over the period 1997-2007.
The government is pursuing an ambitious and front-loaded fiscal consolidation
effort aimed at achieving a structural budget balance by 2013. Fitch forecasts a
headline budget deficit of 2.3% of GDP this year compared to the official target
of 1.7% reflecting the severity of the recession and to a lesser extent higher
fiscal funding costs. Nonetheless, this would still imply a primary
(non-interest) budget surplus of close to 3% of GDP. Fitch forecasts the
headline budget deficit to fall and stay below 1.5% of GDP from 2013 which would
be consistent with a primary surplus of around 4.5% of GDP, sufficient to place
GGGD/GDP ratio on a firm downward path and if sustained would imply GGGD/GDP
falling below 110% of GDP compared to the peak next year of 125% (121% excluding
the funding of Euro Area support). Public sector financial and real estate
assets are large and there is potential to realise these assets to accelerate
the pace of debt reduction, though this is not currently factored into Fitch's
medium-term debt projections.
The principal risk to debt sustainability arises from further increases in
Italian sovereign bond spreads that have the potential to deepen the recession
and prevent economic stabilisation and recovery in latter part of next year and
into 2014. The increase in sovereign credit spreads have resulted in a
200-250bps increase in Italian private sector borrowing costs relative to
Germany over the last 6 months highlighting the breakdown of the common monetary
policy and transmission mechanism across the Eurozone. Using the Oxford economic
model, Fitch estimates that a 200bps interest rate shock implies a drag on
annual real GDP growth of 0.3% in 2012 and 2013. The persistence of current
elevated sovereign bond yields pose a material risk to the economic outlook and
a further widening of sovereign spreads, if not addressed by European policy
action, would likely de-rail prospects for economic stabilisation and recovery
in 2013-2014. Under a negative scenario of higher interest rates and prolonged
economic stagnation, Fitch projects that GGGD/GDP would continue to rise over
the medium-term and reach 140% by 2021.
Elevated sovereign credit spreads also pose a risk to the ability of the
Treasury to sustain access to market funding. Over the next twelve months, gross
fiscal financing requirement is around EUR370bn of which EUR340bn is maturing
debt, including EUR160bn of Treasury bills. Non-resident private investor
holdings have fallen sharply over the last year from 52% in 2010 to under 40%
offset by increased purchases by the ECB, Italian banks and insurance companies
as well as domestic retail investors. Sovereign debt currently accounts for
around 8% of total Italian bank assets, its highest level since early 2005,
though below the 12% level at the launch of the euro in 1999. However, it
remains Fitch's assessment that near-term risks to fiscal financing are low
based on the judgement that there remains a core of non-resident investor
holdings of Italian treasury securities as well as capacity for further
absorption by domestic investors against the backdrop of a small and declining
net borrowing requirement.
The average maturity and duration of Italian Treasury debt at 6.7 and 4.6 years
respectively helps to moderate the near-term budgetary impact of temporarily
higher interest rates. Fitch estimates that for every 100bps increase in
interest rates across all maturities, interest payments relative to GDP would
increase by 0.2pps in the first year rising to 0.5% of GDP in year three and
GGGD/GDP would be 3pps higher than otherwise by year six.
Fitch continues to assess that the contingent liabilities from the banking
sector for the Italian government remain limited. Nonetheless, if the recession
is deeper and longer than currently anticipated, the risk that the government
may be required to make further injections of capital into Italian banks cannot
be wholly discounted. However, Italy's support for other EAMS is significant and
rising. Over the period 2010 to 2014, the cumulative contribution and increase
in Italy's GGGD from Euro Area support will be almost EUR63bn, equal to 3.8% of
GDP. A further EUR159bn (equivalent to 10% of 2011 GDP) of contingent
liabilities arise from Italy's contribution to the EFSF and ESM.
The affirmation of Italy's sovereign ratings concludes a formal review initiated
in June. Fitch will conduct a further formal review of Italy's sovereign ratings
before year-end that will incorporate an updated assessment of the medium-term
economic and fiscal prospects; progress at the European level in addressing the
Eurozone crisis; and the likelihood of policy continuity following general
elections currently scheduled for April 2013. Further significant and prolonged
increases in the cost of market borrowing that did not prompt an effective
European policy response would likely result in a downgrade because of the
adverse consequences for public debt dynamics.
A new special report, 'Italy's Public Finances: Overview and Outlook', is now
freely available from www.fitchratings.com
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Methodology, 15 August 2011
