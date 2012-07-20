(Adds details)

By Alexei Oreskovic

July 19 Google Inc's (GOOG.O) core Internet business boosted revenue 21 percent in the second quarter, while its recently acquired Motorola Mobility business raised Google's overall revenue to $12.21 billion.

Google reported second-quarter net income of $2.79 billion, or $8.42 per share, on a consolidated basis.

Shares of Google were up 3 percent at $609 in after-hours trading on Thursday.

The cost per click for Google's online search ads continued to decline in the second quarter, falling 16 percent year-on-year, while the overall number of clicks on its ads increased 42 percent.

Google, the world's No. 1 Web search engine, closed its $12.5 billion acquisition of Motorola in mid-May, giving Google a foothold in the fiercely competitive smartphone hardware business, dominated by companies such as Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Samsung (005930.KS).

Google said the revenue at its existing Internet business totaled $10.96 billion in the second quarter, compared with $9 billion in the year-ago period. Revenue at Motorola in the second quarter was $1.25 billion.

