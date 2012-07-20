Overview -- Based on publicly available information, we are of the view that the Region of Sicily likely didn't meet our forecast expectations during 2012, though such underperformance doesn't appear under our criteria to warrant a lowering of the rating. -- We have therefore affirmed our 'BBB+' long-term rating on Sicily. -- However, owing to lack of sufficient information from Sicily, we have also determined to suspend the rating. -- We may reinstate the rating once we've met with government officials and received sufficient information to assess Sicily's creditworthiness. Rating Action On July 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed, based on publicly available information, its 'BBB+' long-term issuer credit rating on the Italian Region of Sicily. The outlook remains negative. We subsequently suspended the rating because we lack sufficient information to maintain appropriate surveillance. Rationale The rating actions follow the recent public availability of information that leads us to believe that Sicily likely didn't meet our forecast expectations in 2012. We also took into account the Italian central government's (Italy; unsolicited ratings BBB+/Negative/A-2) recent announcement that it will transfer close to EUR400 million to Sicily. We understand that the central government owed this amount to Sicily for payments that Sicily had previously made. Based on publicly available information at the time of suspension, we also revised our assessment of Sicily's indicative credit level (ICL) to 'bbb+' from 'a+'. The ICL is not a rating but a means of assessing the intrinsic creditworthiness of a local and regional government (LRG) under the assumption that there is no sovereign rating cap. The ICL results from the combination of our assessment of an LRG's individual credit profile and the benefits we see of the institutional framework where it operates. The revision of the ICL reflects our view that financial management now has a negative impact on the rating owing to the current lack of sufficient disclosure. The rating suspension is owing to what we believe is a temporary lack of a sufficient and timely flow of information from the region, that would permit us to carry out our surveillance on the credit. We would expect to reinstate the rating if we receive what we view as the currently lacking information within the next three months. If we determine that it is unlikely that we will receive the missing information within that period, we would likely withdraw the rating. Outlook At the time of suspension, the negative outlook on Sicily mirrored that on Italy. It also reflected our view that current domestic economic conditions could constrain Sicily's creditworthiness, particularly its tax base. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 2010 -- Methodology: Rating A Regional Or Local Government Higher Than Its Sovereign, Sept. 9, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Sicily (Region of) Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/-- Senior Unsecured BBB+ Ratings Subsequently Suspended To From Sicily (Region of) Issuer Credit Rating NR BBB+/Negative/-- Senior Unsecured NR BBB+