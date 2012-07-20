Overview
-- Based on publicly available information, we are of the view that the
Region of Sicily likely didn't meet our forecast expectations during 2012,
though such underperformance doesn't appear under our criteria to warrant a
lowering of the rating.
-- We have therefore affirmed our 'BBB+' long-term rating on Sicily.
-- However, owing to lack of sufficient information from Sicily, we have
also determined to suspend the rating.
-- We may reinstate the rating once we've met with government officials
and received sufficient information to assess Sicily's creditworthiness.
Rating Action
On July 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed, based on
publicly available information, its 'BBB+' long-term issuer credit rating on
the Italian Region of Sicily. The outlook remains negative.
We subsequently suspended the rating because we lack sufficient information to
maintain appropriate surveillance.
Rationale
The rating actions follow the recent public availability of information that
leads us to believe that Sicily likely didn't meet our forecast expectations
in 2012. We also took into account the Italian central government's (Italy;
unsolicited ratings BBB+/Negative/A-2) recent announcement that it will
transfer close to EUR400 million to Sicily. We understand that the central
government owed this amount to Sicily for payments that Sicily had previously
made.
Based on publicly available information at the time of suspension, we also
revised our assessment of Sicily's indicative credit level (ICL) to 'bbb+'
from 'a+'. The ICL is not a rating but a means of assessing the intrinsic
creditworthiness of a local and regional government (LRG) under the assumption
that there is no sovereign rating cap. The ICL results from the combination of
our assessment of an LRG's individual credit profile and the benefits we see
of the institutional framework where it operates.
The revision of the ICL reflects our view that financial management now has a
negative impact on the rating owing to the current lack of sufficient
disclosure.
The rating suspension is owing to what we believe is a temporary lack of a
sufficient and timely flow of information from the region, that would permit
us to carry out our surveillance on the credit.
We would expect to reinstate the rating if we receive what we view as the
currently lacking information within the next three months. If we determine
that it is unlikely that we will receive the missing information within that
period, we would likely withdraw the rating.
Outlook
At the time of suspension, the negative outlook on Sicily mirrored that on
Italy. It also reflected our view that current domestic economic conditions
could constrain Sicily's creditworthiness, particularly its tax base.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments,
Sept. 20, 2010
-- Methodology: Rating A Regional Or Local Government Higher Than Its
Sovereign, Sept. 9, 2009
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Sicily (Region of)
Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/--
Senior Unsecured BBB+
Ratings Subsequently Suspended
To From
Sicily (Region of)
Issuer Credit Rating NR BBB+/Negative/--
Senior Unsecured NR BBB+