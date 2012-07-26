* Big media stocks up between 7 pct and 32 pct this year
* Viacom only company to not show increase in stock price
* Political ads, new platforms fueling gains
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES, July 25 Big media companies' stocks
have their swagger back.
A boom in political ad spending and bigger checks from cable
and digital providers have driven up the stocks of Comcast Corp
(CMCSA.O), Walt Disney Co (DIS.N), News Corp (NWSA.O) and CBS
Corp (CBS.N), with their gains so far outpacing the broader
market this year.
Those names have jumped between 15 percent and 32 percent,
with Time Warner (TWX.N) slightly trailing them, but still up a
healthy 7 percent.
In comparison, so far this year, the Dow Jones industrial
average .DJI is up 3.8 percent and the Standard & Poor's 500
.SPX is up 6.4 percent.
Only Viacom (VIAB.O), which has suffered from ratings
declines at some of its cable networks and a bruising battle
with DirecTV DTV.O over distribution fees, lags its peers. Its
stock has been about flat since January.
"We call them our sleep-well-at-night cyclicals," RBC Capital
Markets analyst David Bank said of the media giants.
A stable ad environment and stock buybacks have bolstered
big media companies' stock prices this year, he said.
The big media conglomerates start reporting results next
week. Analysts on average expect earnings-per-share gains of
between 2 percent and 26 percent, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. CBS is at the low end of that range while Disney,
Comcast and News Corp occupy the high end.
The rally in big media stocks marks a sharp turnaround from
2008 and 2009, when the advertising market and media companies'
shares took a beating after corporations cut ad budgets during
the recession. Me d ia shares started to rise in late 2009 and
early 2010 as ad spending rebounded.
The ad market has remained resilient despite the gloomy
global economy. This is one reason why big media's stock prices
are on a tear. While the ad marketplace has shown some signs of
softening, both broadcast and cable television advertising
"remain generally solid on the national level," Cowen & Co.
analyst Doug Creutz said in a note to clients.
CAMPAIGN GOLD
As is typical in an election year, the explosion of
political ads is likely giving a lift to media shares, said Bill
Carroll, vice president of programming for Katz Television
Group, which advises stations on programming choices.
Political ad spending is even bigger than usual this year.
For the first time, political action committees known as
SuperPACs can spend unlimited funds to support their causes or
candidates. They are pouring cash into TV commercials ahead of
the presidential election in November. And SuperPacs pay the
going rate, unlike candidates who get the lowest ad rates
available.
“They’re paying the same rate as McDonald’s,” Carroll said ,
a dding that this can mean "a lot of spots for a station.”
Horizon Media research analyst Brad Adgate predicted that
this year will mark "the longest and most expensive political
season to date."
But he added, "Come November 6th, it’s all going to dry up.”
CONTENT IS KING
The big media conglomerates' stock prices have also gained
despite concerns that new entertainment options on the Internet
would hurt them, said Lazard Capital Markets a n alyst Barton
Crockett.
"These guys have been able to deliver their performances in
the face of a wall of skepticism," said Crockett, who sees more
room for stock prices to rise.
He has "buy" ratings on News Corp, Time Warner, Disney and
Viacom.
Crockett added that producers of television shows and movies
are negotiating higher fees from cable and satellite providers,
while new revenue is streaming in from online players because
content is in such demand due to all the new distribution
platforms.
"You're getting checks from Amazon (AMZN.O) and Netflix
(NFLX.O), and you're getting more money from DirecTV and
Comcast. That's a nice combination for the entertainment
conglomerates," Crockett said.
New online players, including a coming joint venture
between Coinstar Inc's (CSTR.O) Redbox and Verizon Inc (VZ.N),
also need content to build their services.
Even with this year's gains, many media companies' stocks
still trade at relatively low levels compared with earnings,
said John Miller, a portfolio manager at Ariel Investments,
which holds shares of CBS Corp (CBS.N) and Viacom Inc (VIAB.O).
"Valuations are quite attractive," Miller said. "These
companies generate a lot of free cash flow. They can take
advantage and either repurchase shares at ridiculously low
valuations or pay a sizable dividend."
A SKEPTIC'S WARNING
But at least one Wall Street analyst, Michael Nathanson of
Nomura Securities, is warning bullish investors that coming
results may disappoint.
Nathanson said he expected the 6.5 percent increase for
national broadcast and cable network advertising revenue
garnered in the first quarter to fall to a 2.2 percent increase
in the second quarter.
This month, Nathanson reduced second-quarter earnings
estimates for most of the big media companies, including Time
Warner, Viacom and News Corp (NWSA.O). He raised estimates for
Disney.
"In order to fuel the rally further, earnings numbers need
to start moving up, yet we do not see the scope for positive
earnings revisions," Nathanson said in a note to clients.
