* CEO sees margin pressure continuing in 3rd quarter
* Demand for low-margin smartphones squeezes profit
* Reports 21 cts/share loss vs estimate of 3 cts profit
* Sales rise, but miss estimates
* Shares slide nearly 30 pct to touch all-time low
By Dhanya Skariachan
NEW YORK, July 25 U.S. consumer electronics
chain RadioShack Corp RSH.N reported an unexpected
second-quarter loss on Wednesday as its bet on the smartphone
business brought more customers into the store but cut into
margins.
The company also suspended its dividend as it plans to
refinance and pay down debt.
The news dragged its shares down nearly 30 percent to their
lowest-ever level, and raised new concerns about the future of
the retailer, which recently lost its merchandising chief as it
gears up for the all-important holiday season.
"They are kind of caught between a rock and a hard place,"
said BB&T Capital Markets analyst Anthony Chukumba. "They have
hitched their wagons to wireless and it looks like that was not
necessarily the right bet. Having said that, I am not sure what
else they could have done."
The dismal results also prompted ratings agency Fitch to
downgrade RadioShack's long-term debt rating to "junk" status.
Consolidated gross profit in the second quarter was $360.3
million, well below last year's $432.1 million.
The margin pressure will continue in the current quarter as
well, CEO Jim Gooch said on a conference call.
RadioShack has been increasingly focusing on selling more
calling plans and smartphones, particularly the Apple Inc
(AAPL.O) iPhone. On Wednesday, The retailer said it will carry
the next version of the iPhone as well, whenever it is launched.
Profit margin on iPhones is significantly less than on
mobile devices that use the Android operating system, analysts
and other industry-watchers have told Reuters. [ID:nL2E8E7EKR]
Unlike in the past, most of RadioShack's major wireless
partners -- Sprint Nextel Corp (S.N), Verizon Communications Inc
(VZ.N) (VOD.L) and AT&T Inc (T.N) -- are now pushing the more
heavily subsidized iPhone.
While industry-watchers expected the trends to pressure
profit, many were taken aback by the extent to which they
squeezed margins.
"I don't think anyone thought it will put this much pressure
on profit margins," Chukumba said.
RadioShack's net loss was $21 million, or 21 cents a share
in the second quarter compared with net income of $24.9 million
or 24 cents a share, a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, were looking for a profit of 3 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose about 1.2 percent to $953.2 million, but missed
the average estimate of $970.4 million.
RadioShack's shares were down 29 percent at $2.59 at midday
on Wednesday, just 2 cents off the day's low.
CHALLENGES APLENTY
Earlier this week, UBS downgraded RadioShack to "sell" from
"neutral," saying questions about its strategic direction,
vacancies in key executive positions, and an uncertain capital
outlook would weigh on the stock. [ID:nL4E8IO3JJ]
Some on Wall Street had expected RadioShack to suspend its
dividend, considering cash needs that include $375 million in
long-term debt coming due in August 2013.
Gooch, the CEO, said the decision to suspend its dividend
stemmed from the retailer's plan to refinance about one-half of
this debt in the coming months, with the balance paid down with
excess cash.
Despite the suspension of the dividend, Chukumba said
RadioShack's liquidity was still "pretty decent."
"They still for the most part have time on their side,"
Chukumba said.
Gooch also tried to reassure investors.
"Our financial position and balance sheet are strong, our
liquidity exceeds $900 million, and year-to-date we generated
positive operating cash flow," he said in a statement.
As of June 30, RadioShack had about $680 million of debt
outstanding, Fitch said.
