July 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook for the U.S. public
higher
education sector remains mixed, according to a report released today.
The article, "U.S. Public College And University 2011 Ratios:
Management Is Key To Future Fiscal Stability", says that While demand has
held up for public higher education institutions due in part to competitive
tuition rates, maintaining this advantage will be key given declining state
aid and financial aid pressures. The article also reports the 2011 medians
for the sector.
"While the ratios and trends we see within the ratios remain integral
to their analysis, given the range of challenges to the sector, the
strength of management will be key for institutions' short- and long-term
credit prospects," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Blake Cullimore.
