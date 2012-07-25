* Judge faults SEC "indifference," demands improvement
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, July 25 U.S. securities regulators
drew sharp criticism from a federal judge who said they have
failed to properly oversee a $55 million investor education fund
created by a nearly decade-old settlement with Wall Street
banks.
The fund had been created as part of a roughly $1.5 billion
regulatory accord in 2003 with Citigroup Inc (C.N), Goldman
Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and other
banks accused of publishing biased analyst research.
U.S. District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan said the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has shown a "lack of
oversight" and "indifference" toward how a nonprofit foundation
charged with distributing the money has been managed.
While noting that some of the funds are being used, he
faulted the regulator for tolerating "opaque" and seemingly
wasteful spending by the nonprofit, the FINRA Investor Education
Foundation, as well as "inadequacies" in its auditing.
Pauley pointed as an example to a two-year, $91,500 grant to
the Genesee District Library in Flint, Michigan, that appeared
to have resulted in just two events, one of which concerned
"spending, sharing, and saving" for children ages two to five.
"While there may be benefits to starting investor education
early, toddlers seem beyond the pale," the judge wrote in an
order issued Wednesday.
In the order, Pauley demanded that the SEC and the
foundation end seven years of noncompliance with his 2005
directive that annual audits be filed, and that an accounting of
receipts and expenses in "reasonable detail" be provided.
George Smaragdis, a spokesman for the FINRA foundation,
said: "We strongly disagree with many of the court’s statements
and will provide the court with the additional detailed
information it requests. We are confident that the investor
education funds from the global research analyst settlement are
being used for maximum public good."
SEC spokesman John Nester said: "We appreciate that the
court has recognized the progress that has been made in
distributing the investor education funds and look forward to
responding to the court."
The Genesee library system had no immediate comment, saying
the person in charge of the $91,000 grant was out of the office.
The 2003 settlement had been engineered mainly by Eliot
Spitzer, New York's attorney general at the time.
It was intended to end a scandal over the issuance of
positive research by analysts, including one-time stars like
Citigroup's Jack Grubman and Merrill Lynch's Henry Blodget, to
help their employers win investment banking business.
Pauley, who oversees implementation of the settlement, has
periodically criticized whether its ends were being met.
Three years ago, he directed that $79.3 million meant for
investors instead go the U.S. Treasury because regulators and
banks could not agree how to distribute it.
WEDDING, TIMES TWO
In Wednesday's order, Pauley offered several other examples
of what he considered questionable spending of the education
funds.
The judge said "something arguably is amiss" about what he
estimated as the $57,000 cost of a full-day seminar that drew
130 attendees in Wheeling, West Virginia. That price tag was
"more than twice the price of an average wedding," he wrote.
Something also seemed amiss to the judge about a November
2011 financial fraud conference where SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro
gave an address, and which was co-sponsored by the foundation.
It was held at Washington, D.C.'s Sofitel hotel.
"It is concerning that an entity selected to disburse
millions of dollars for investor education recovered by an
agency of the United States government would choose to hold a
conference at a luxury hotel in Washington, D.C., rather than at
the SEC's headquarters or FINRA's offices in the same city," he
wrote.
Pauley also said that the SEC had originally agreed to
maintain "continuing oversight" over the education funds but
rather appeared "to place its imprimatur reflexively on each and
every quarterly report, no matter the content."
The funds had been moved in 2005 to the FINRA foundation, a
nonprofit set up two years earlier by the NASD, a predecessor to
the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority brokerage regulator.
Pauley said the foundation had spent or agreed to spend
$44.7 million by the end of last year.
Schapiro led the NASD and FINRA from 2006 until she took her
current job in 2009.
The case is SEC v. Bear Stearns & Co, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 03-02937.
