WASHINGTON, July 26 (Repeats to additional subscribers) July 26 U.S.Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted. Insured Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct) 07/21/12 353,000 367,250 N/A N/A 07/14/12 388,000-R 376,000-R 3,287,000 2.6 07/07/12 352,000 377,000 3,317,000-R 2.6 06/30/12 376,000 386,250 3,314,000-R 2.6 06/23/12 388,000 387,250 3,318,000 2.6 06/16/12 392,000 387,500 3,302,000 2.6 06/09/12 389,000 382,750 3,310,000 2.6 06/02/12 380,000 378,500 3,299,000 2.6 REVISIONS: Initial Claims: July 14 from 386,000 Four-Week Average: July 14 from 375,500 Continued Claims: July 7 from 3,314,000; June 30 from 3,313,000 STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000: The department said eight states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended July 14, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were: California 26,244 North Carolina 11,948 Georgia 8,372 Alabama 4,148 STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000: The department said 14 states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than1,000 in the week ended July 14, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were: New York 10,794 Michigan 7,453 Kentucky 4,904 Pennsylvania 4,186 Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast: U.S. Jobless Claims: 380,000 U.S. Continued Claims: 3.310 mln NOTES: UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FALL TO 337,059 JULY 21 WEEK FROM 455,260 PRIOR WEEK UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FALL TO 3,333,287 JULY 14 WEEK FROM 3,360,067 PRIOR WEEK