WASHINGTON, July 26 (Repeats to additional subscribers)
July 26 U.S.Labor Department report of initial state jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
07/21/12 353,000 367,250 N/A N/A
07/14/12 388,000-R 376,000-R 3,287,000 2.6
07/07/12 352,000 377,000 3,317,000-R 2.6
06/30/12 376,000 386,250 3,314,000-R 2.6
06/23/12 388,000 387,250 3,318,000 2.6
06/16/12 392,000 387,500 3,302,000 2.6
06/09/12 389,000 382,750 3,310,000 2.6
06/02/12 380,000 378,500 3,299,000 2.6
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: July 14 from 386,000
Four-Week Average: July 14 from 375,500
Continued Claims: July 7 from 3,314,000; June 30 from 3,313,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said eight states reported an increase in claims, not
seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended July 14, the latest
period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
California 26,244
North Carolina 11,948
Georgia 8,372
Alabama 4,148
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said 14 states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally
adjusted, of more than1,000 in the week ended July 14, the latest period for
which data are available. Among the largest were:
New York 10,794
Michigan 7,453
Kentucky 4,904
Pennsylvania 4,186
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 380,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.310 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FALL TO 337,059 JULY 21 WEEK FROM 455,260
PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FALL TO 3,333,287 JULY 14 WEEK FROM 3,360,067
PRIOR WEEK