By Anna Louie Sussman
| NEW YORK, July 26
NEW YORK, July 26 Wall Street may be the
financial capital of the United States, but downtown Brooklyn,
just across the East River, punches above its economic weight, a
report showed Thursday.
Growth in private sector employment and wages in downtown
Brooklyn outpaced the rest of New York City between 2003 and
2010, according to data analyzed by the New York State
Comptroller's office. Wages in downtown Brooklyn grew 48 percent
during that time, while wages in New York City's five boroughs
grew by 38 percent.
The health care and social assistance sector employed the
largest number of people, providing around one-third of the
77,260 jobs in the area. Education jobs grew by nearly 25
percent, and account for 11 percent of jobs in the area.
In the leisure and hospitality sector, thanks to a crop of
new hotels, restaurants and cultural organizations, jobs grew by
54 percent.
Median household income in downtown Brooklyn rose by 40
percent between 2005 and 2010 to $71,790, nearly $30,000 higher
than the rest of Brooklyn.
In recent years, tech companies and startups have flocked to
areas like DUMBO and Vinegar Hill, drawn by rents per square
foot that are less than half those in midtown Manhattan,
according to real estate advisory firm Newmark Knight Frank.
Downtown Brooklyn hosts the back-end operations of some of
the largest financial service providers, including Goldman Sachs
and Morgan Stanley. While those sectors experienced job loss
during the crisis, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli
said that the loss of jobs was offset by gains in other parts of
the economy, particularly the cultural sector. During the
recession, downtown Brooklyn was spared the job losses that hit
the rest of New York City.
"Don't view investments in arts and culture as simply
aesthetic, or for quality of life," he said. "It is also an
economic investment."
Comptroller DiNapoli said that collaboration between the
public and private sectors bolstered the area's natural
advantages, which include its historic neighborhoods, riverside
land, and nearly a dozen higher educational institutions.
He cited the Brooklyn Academy of Music, or BAM, and its
efforts to support smaller arts organizations in their orbit.
"BAM is a dominant arts and culture institution, but they
don't elbow out other organizations," he said. "They work very
hard to create more venues in the BAM network of buildings so
other organizations can participate in a low-cost way."
With 2.53 million inhabitants, Brooklyn is New York's most
populous borough.