Overview
-- We project that, despite recent weakness, the U.K. economy should
begin to recover in the second half of 2012 and steadily strengthen, and we
expect economic policy to continue focusing on closing the fiscal gap.
-- In our view, monetary flexibility remains a key credit strength owing
to the British pound sterling's role as a global reserve currency.
-- We are affirming our 'AAA/A-1+' long- and short-term unsolicited
sovereign credit ratings on the U.K.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the U.K. government
will implement the bulk of its fiscal consolidation program and that the
economy should recover in the remainder of 2012 and strengthen thereafter.
Rating Action
On July 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AAA'
long-term and 'A-1+' short-term unsolicited sovereign credit ratings on the
United Kingdom. The outlook remains stable. The transfer and convertibility
(T&C) assessment on the U.K. remains at 'AAA'.
Rationale
Our view of the U.K.'s wealthy and diverse economy, fiscal and monetary policy
flexibility, and adaptable product and labor markets support our unsolicited
ratings on the sovereign. In our opinion, the U.K. government remains
committed to implementing its fiscal program, and we believe it can respond
rapidly to economic challenges. We also view the U.K. as having deep capital
markets with strong demand for long-dated government bonds (gilts) by both
domestic and nonresident institutional investors. The market-value weighted
average maturity of U.K. government debt is more than 14 years, which helps
contain the government's annual public gross borrowing needs compared with
those of peers.
We also expect that the Bank of England (BoE)'s monetary policy, which we view
as highly accommodative, will help keep the government's borrowing costs in
check. The BoE's monetary policy includes its Asset Purchases Facility, under
which a total of GBP375 billion in gilts will have been purchased between March
2009 and November 2012.
In early 2012, the U.K. economy fell back into recession--the economy
contracted in three consecutive quarters starting in fourth-quarter
2011--following tepid growth in the preceding two years. As a result, output
in real terms remains roughly 4.5% below its pre-crisis peak.
We currently expect real GDP growth to begin to recover in the second half of
2012 and to strengthen steadily thereafter. We base our projections on the
government's current fiscal consolidation plans, an assessment of recently
introduced measures designed to support and shield the economy, and the
assumption that the eurozone will stabilize. We acknowledge the downside risks
associated with these projections. For example, the fiscal framework allows
automatic stabilizers to operate, which means that a reversal in the recent
decline in unemployment would likely slow the pace of fiscal consolidation.
Similarly, sluggish nominal wage growth and a high--albeit
falling--private-sector debt burden will restrain household spending, which
contributes about two-thirds to GDP. Finally, because private domestic demand
is subdued, corporate investment is unlikely to recover strongly until the
external environment stabilizes--the euro area accounts for nearly half of the
U.K.'s overall trade.
Nevertheless, we believe that the U.K. economy's capacity to absorb shocks has
improved. Household savings have increased and large corporations have
accumulated substantial cash holdings. In addition, the authorities have
introduced a series of measures to support the economy, including the Funding
for Lending Scheme, further quantitative easing, and the Extended Collateral
Term Repo (ECTR) facility. In our opinion, these should help to keep
private-sector borrowing costs low, ensure a steady supply of credit in the
event of further stress in the international capital markets, and maintain a
competitive exchange rate. The latter would help to increase the share of
exports in GDP, a shift that the global slowdown has recently interrupted.
The government's fiscal aim is to balance the cyclically adjusted current
budget (which excludes the cyclical deficit and investment spending) by the
end of a rolling five years--currently fiscal 2016/2017. A supplementary
target is to have public-sector net debt falling as a percentage of GDP in
fiscal year 2015/2016. By 2011/2012, the government has achieved almost 40% of
the annual fiscal consolidation laid out in the Spending Review 2010 (mainly
on the revenue side), and it is going to continue its focus on expenditure
measures for the remainder of the fiscal cycle. We currently expect that the
coalition government's consensus on fiscal policy will hold and that the
government will implement the measures specified in its fiscal consolidation
program to achieve the targeted savings.
We forecast a general government deficit of nearly 4.0% of GDP in
calendar-year 2015, down from an estimated 6.8% in 2012, using the
accruals-based European (ESA 95) accounting standard, compared with the
government's 2.9% projection for fiscal 2015/2016. Our higher estimates
largely reflect our view that economic growth will likely be lower than what
the Office for Budgetary Responsibility (OBR) has forecasted. We expect the
general government net debt burden to remain at nearly 92% of GDP in 2014 and
2015, owing to our assumption of slightly slower fiscal consolidation, before
gradually declining.
Notwithstanding domestic banks' declining net interest margins and potential
prolonged litigation and customer redress risk, we have not changed our
assessment of the British banking system, which we rank in BICRA group '3'
(see "Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: U.K.," published Jan. 27,
2012). U.K. banks continue to be focused on building capital buffers,
generally by shedding risk-weighted assets and muted new lending, rather than
by raising capital. This deleveraging will continue to create headwinds for
the economy, although the Funding for Lending Scheme could counter these
issues. We note that banks have improved their funding and liquidity profiles,
as demonstrated by higher levels of customer deposits, flat-to-declining loan
books, reduced absolute levels of wholesale funding with a longer maturity
profile, and higher coverage of short-term wholesale funding by primary liquid
assets. Nevertheless, the sheer size of the domestic financial system and its
external exposure weigh on our appraisal of the U.K.'s fiscal debt position.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the government will continue
to consolidate public finances, enabling net general government debt as a
percentage of GDP to stabilize by 2014 (and remain at a similar level in 2015
before declining), and that an economic recovery will begin to gain traction.
It also reflects our view that governance issues with specific institutions,
changes in EU-wide bank or tax policy, or greater financial stress in the
eurozone will not affect London's position as a preeminent financial center.
We could lower the ratings in particular if the pace and extent of fiscal
consolidation slows beyond what we currently expect. This could stem from a
reappraisal of our view of the government's ability to implement its fiscal
strategy or from significantly weaker economic growth than we currently
anticipate.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
United Kingdom (Unsolicited Ratings)
Bank of England
Sovereign Credit Rating AAA/Stable/A-1+
United Kingdom (Unsolicited Ratings)
Senior Unsecured AAA
Transfer & Convertibility Assessment AAA
Bank of England
Senior Unsecured AAA
Short-Term Debt A-1+
LCR Finance PLC
Senior Unsecured* AAA
Network Rail Infrastructure Finance PLC
Senior Secured AAA/Stable
Commercial Paper A-1+
*Guaranteed by the United Kingdom.
N.B.--This list does not include all ratings affected.