July 30 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday said:

* US short index investment in commodities rose $7.4 billion to $93.3 billion in June

* US long index investment in commodities rose $14.2 billion to $284.1 billion

* US index net length in commodity markets rose $6.8 billion to $190.8 billion

To see the CFTC data, click on: