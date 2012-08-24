(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Robert Cyran

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Virtual foes are throwing down against networking giants. The latest technology craze to sweep Silicon Valley, on the heels of cloud computing, is software to program whole networks more efficiently than individual switches and routers. Billion-dollar paydays for startups are evidence of the hype. Incumbents like Cisco (CSCO.O) should weather the shift, but not necessarily with their 60 percent margins intact.

The process of replicating hardware with software is an old nerd trick. Server efficiency has increased steadily over the past decade as software keeps enabling individual machines to run multiple programs simultaneously. While the trend has washed over servers and storage, it hasn’t made big inroads into networking until recently.

Industry pioneer VMware’s (VMW.N) $1.3 billion purchase of Nicira last month triggered a 6 percent fall in the market value of Cisco. Despite rallying to more than $100 billion since then, the immediate reaction signaled an inflection point for the power of network virtualization. Oracle’s ORCL.O acquisition of rival Xsigo a week later confirmed it.

The move promises benefits. Less gear will be needed for each network. Nicira claims a data center can reap $15 million in hardware savings from its software. Easy programming also means servers can be added quickly to a farm. And it allows the use of off-the-shelf networking gear instead of pricey specialized switches.

The worst-case scenario of falling gear demand isn’t imminent. Virtualization made servers more efficient, but also increased their utility. New businesses, such as online web services, are also now increasingly feasible. Demand for servers kept growing faster than the economy after virtualization swept through that sector.

The bottom line could get hit, though. Separating hardware and software means selling switches and routers could become a low-margin business. Cisco and Juniper Networks (JNPR.N), for example, are offering their own versions of virtualization software. That could work, as storage companies have managed to keep margins up by similarly locking in users.

The trouble is that the high profitability of networking gear is already attracting rivals like Oracle and VMware. That sounds like a recipe for a price war. Entrenched companies will probably dominate for some time because purchasing managers tend to stick to safe brands. But network virtualization will make the dominant players run faster just to keep up.

