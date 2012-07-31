(New throughout, adds more comments from interview)
By Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO, July 31 Gamestop Inc (GME.N), a
U.S. retail chain struggling to reverse slowing videogame sales
growth, wants to accelerate its foray into accessories and
eventually make everything from Web-browsing devices to
bluetooth-enabled keyboards, its CEO said on Tuesday.
The U.S. company, which already makes and sells its own
bluetooth-enabled gaming controller for Android tablets, intends
to invest tens of millions of dollars a year in research and on
its 200,000 square foot manufacturing-refurbishment facility in
Texas and build competency in manufacturing, CEO Paul Raines
told Reuters.
“It’s unusual for a retailer to become a research and
development and technology manufacturer," Raines said in an
interview. "But what we’re learning is, because of the unique
position we have, we have to lead innovation in gaming because
it’s not happening otherwise."
Sales of traditional video game products such as consoles
have been pressured globally by lower-priced online offerings
and as gamers spend more time on tablet computers and phones.
GameStop has weathered the trend by focusing on selling new
and used games to console owners and expanding its digital and
mobile offerings, including sale of iOS and Android devices in
some stores.
Raines said the games retailer probably would not
manufacture tablets like the iPad or Nexus 7, but focus on
devices that "facilitate game play."
Besides manufacturing and selling its bluetooth-enabled
gaming controller for Android tablets, the company plans to make
more accessories to enhance gaming experiences on interconnected
Web-based devices.
Raines did not provide a timeframe or disclose the amount of
investment for plans to manufacture game hardware but said that
it would be a significant part of the company's strategy moving
forward.
"No one is really bridging the mobile-to-console world the
way we will."
(Reporting By Malathi Nayak; Editing by Gary Hill and David
Gregorio)
((eddie.chan@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 415 677 2533)(Reuters
Messaging: eddie.chan.reuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: GAMESTOP CEO/
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.