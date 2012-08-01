* Amazon hopes to replicate success of Kindle e-book apps
* Amazon launches Instant Video app for Apple's iPad
* Music app coming soon to Roku and Sonos
* Digital content on multiple devices may help Amazon
challenge iTunes
By Alistair Barr
Aug 1 Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) is trying to get
its digital music and video on as many gadgets as possible as
the world's largest Internet retailer replicates a strategy that
paid off for its Kindle e-book business.
The theory is that if customers can play and watch Amazon
music and video on all their existing devices, they are more
likely to purchase the content from Amazon rather than
competitors like Apple Inc's iTunes (AAPL.O) and Netflix
(NFLX.O).
The latest example of this emerged on Wednesday, when the
company unveiled a new iPad app that lets customers stream and
download Amazon videos on Apple's dominant tablet computer. [ID:
L2E8J17Q9]
Earlier this week, Amazon updated its Cloud Player digital
music app and said it would soon be available on Roku Internet
TV boxes and the Sonos home music streaming system. The app is
already on Apple's iPhone and iPod Touch, Web browsers, smart
phones and tablets running Google's Android and phones running
Microsoft's (MSFT.O) Windows operating system.
Developers and analysts say Amazon is likely working on new
mobile devices of its own. However, the company is also focused
on getting its digital media apps installed on the massive base
of gadgets that companies including Apple, Google (GOOG.O) and
Samsung SAGR.UL have already designed and sold.
"A key objective is to sell more stuff, whether physical or
digital. The way we do that is by looking at what problems
customers have that we can solve," said Bill Carr, vice
president of digital music and video at Amazon.
"They want to read books, listen to music and watch TV shows
and movies wherever they are and they don't want that to be hard
work," he added. "If the customer experience is better, they
want to do it more often."
Amazon dominates the e-book market partly because customers
can buy once from the company and read the content through
Kindle apps on devices including Apple's iPad, iPhone and Mac
computers, PCs, BlackBerries, Windows phones and smart phones
and tablets running Android.
Amazon's digital music and video businesses have not had the
same success. Around since 2007 and 2008, their market share is
less than 15 percent, according to The NPD Group. Apple's iTunes
store is the clear leader in digital music, with over 50 percent
of the market. Netflix is dominant in paid digital movie
rentals, with 55 percent of that market in the fourth quarter of
2011, according to NPD.
"It's so much easier and frictionless to buy from iTunes and
play the content on your iPhone, iPad or iPod - even if the
content is more expensive than on other platforms," said Atul
Bagga, an analyst at Lazard Capital Markets.
If Amazon can help customers access its digital music and
video more easily through Apple devices and other gadgets, it
may boost sales of that content, Bagga and other analysts said.
"They've been battling for a long time and have not posed a
significant challenge to iTunes yet," said Ben Schachter, an
analyst at Macquarie. "But they are not giving up. They had
success with the Kindle e-books strategy and they are hoping to
do it again with music and video."
Amazon's Carr said the company's digital content sales have
been rising fast recently.
"The availability of our apps on multiple devices is a big
part of that," he added.
Amazon Instant Video is available on Mac computers and PCs,
Roku, Sony's (6758.T) Playstation 3, Microsoft's Xbox 360, TiVo
(TIVO.O) and hundreds of compatible Blu-ray DVD players and TVs,
according to the company.
The new Instant Video iPad app lets users stream or download
movies and TV shows from Amazon's library, which has more than
120,000 videos to rent or buy.
Members of Amazon Prime, a free shipping program which costs
$79 a year, can also stream more than 20,000 videos for free and
the new iPad app gives these customers access to this content
too.
The iPad app also comes with Whispersync, a technology first
rolled out in Amazon's Kindle e-book apps which lets users stop
reading on one device and pick up where they let off on another
gadget. In the case of the video app, movies and TV shows can be
paused on an iPad and the videos can be re-started at the same
point on other devices.
