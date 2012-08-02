* Subject of formal SEC inquiry

Aug 2 Navistar International Corp (NAV.N) is the target of a formal U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission inquiry into accounting and disclosure matters, and the truck and engine maker withdrew its full-year earnings forecast until September, it said on Thursday.

Navistar shares were down 4.9 percent at $23.56 in morning trading. Cummins Inc (CMI.N) stock rose 3.9 percent to $97.24 on news that the company's engines will be an option on some Navistar heavy-duty trucks starting next year.

The SEC has requested additional information on accounting and disclosure matters, Navistar said, and the company is cooperating with the request. The commission has subpoenaed documents from November 2010 through the present, according to a regulatory filing.

The SEC neither confirms or denies investigations, it said. Navistar auditor KPMG declined to comment on the specifics of the probe, as did the company itself.

Gabelli & Co research analyst Brian Sponheimer said investors should not view the SEC probe as an implication of nefarious activity.

"The company has taken a number accounting adjustments over the course of the past year," he said, "and it's not surprising that the SEC wants to make sure that everything is on the up-and-up."

Navistar has more clearly defined its strategy that removes some risk, but it also becomes a more attractive asset for a potential strategic buyer, Sponheimer said.

Mario Gabelli's Gamco Investors is one of the largest Navistar shareholders.

WITHDRAWS FORECAST

Navistar said it expected to post a pretax loss of $80 million to $115 million, excluding special items, for the third quarter ended in July, but forecast a return to profitability in the fourth quarter.

The company, which also won a commitment from a group of banks for a $1 billion senior secured loan, said the loss reflected penalties for its engines that do not comply with environmental regulations, as well as uncertain market demand in key markets such as Brazil and India.

Navistar has struck a nonbinding memorandum of understanding in which Cummins' emissions solutions unit will provide a component that attaches to its engines, helping them meet U.S. Environmental Protection Agency guidelines.

Navistar will also offer Cummins engines as an option in some of its heavy-duty trucks in the new year.

"We are having productive conversations with EPA," Navistar spokeswoman Karen Denning said.

Navistar, which has been struggling to win U.S. regulatory approval for a new generation of diesel engine, changed course last month, saying it was developing a model that it expects to be ready early next year. It will continue to ship trucks that meet EPA guidelines via emissions credits and penalties. Analysts have questioned the costs for the transition to the new engine, which has caused worries among investors about a potential loss of market share. [Id:nL3E8I62QH]

In June, Lisle, Illinois-based Navistar reported an unexpected quarterly loss, hit by a hefty charge for warranty costs for engines built in 2010 and 2011. It also adopted a poison pill plan aimed at keeping outsiders from gaining a greater than 15 percent stake.

