Brazilian stocks fell on Thursday after European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi stopped short of announcing immediate
measures to lower borrowing costs for troubled euro zone
members. Draghi said the ECB would draw up a mechanism in the
coming weeks to make outright purchases to stabilize elevated
euro zone borrowing costs.
Among stocks falling in Sao Paulo were shares of Vale
, the world's largest iron-ore miner, and Itaú
Unibanco, Brazil's largest non-government bank.
The benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 1.11 percent
to 55,668.32 shortly after opening.