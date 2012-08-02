Overview
-- Over the past 12 months, the Portuguese government seems to have been
meeting the conditions attached to the EU/IMF program in a consistent manner.
-- Portugal's current account deficits are narrowing rapidly as its
economy reorients toward tradables faster than we had previously projected.
-- We are therefore affirming our 'BB/B' long- and short-term sovereign
credit ratings on Portugal.
-- The outlook is negative, mainly reflecting our view of downside risks
arising from the eurozone debt crisis and, in particular, risks associated
with Portugal's close trade and financial links with Spain.
Rating Action
On Aug. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB/B' long-
and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Portugal. The
outlook remains negative.
The recovery rating remains at '4', indicating our expectation of "average"
(30%-50%) recovery for debt holders in the event of a debt restructuring or
payment default. The 'AAA' transfer and convertibility assessment is unchanged.
Rationale
The ratings affirmation reflects our view of the significant structural
reforms the Portuguese government has undertaken in the past 12 months amid
rapidly narrowing current account deficits, mostly reflecting strong export
performance. Although we consider that the transition from a
domestically-focused to an export-oriented economy has increased near-term
fiscal challenges, we expect Portugal will continue to implement the EU/IMF
program--including budgetary consolidation measures--in a timely and rigorous
manner. Despite its gradually improving economic fundamentals, however, we are
of the view that Portugal's exports-based recovery still faces significant
headwinds from potentially weaker economic and financial conditions in the
eurozone, particularly Spain; as its largest trade partner and external
creditor, Spain buys around a quarter of Portugal's exports.
The risk of weaker export demand from Portugal's traditional trade partners
could be offset by its increasing export receipts from markets outside Europe,
as well as from increasing market share in larger eurozone economies such as
France and Germany. Since 2010, Portuguese exports have posted double-digit
growth. We expect the current account deficit (CAD) as a percentage of current
account receipts (CARs) to shrink below 10% in 2012 (just over 2% of GDP),
from peaking at nearly 30% (12% of GDP) in 2008-2009.
Although the external adjustment has been more rapid, on a flow basis, than we
had expected, we observe that so far the narrowing of the CAD has not been
sufficient to reduce the country's high external debt stock; we believe
external debt net of liquid assets will remain well above 200% of CARs until
2015. Portugal's external financing requirement is mainly funded by the
government's borrowing from the official sector, in particular the EU and IMF,
as well as via ECB funding of the redemptions of Portuguese banks commercial
debt, and to a lesser extent the partial rolling over of maturing private
sector external debt. We also expect increased net foreign direct investment
and capital transfers from the EU structural funds to provide some additional
external financing. It remains our baseline assumption that Portugal is
unlikely to regain full international capital market access in the next 12
months and we anticipate an extension of the official funding program, likely
mainly from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).
The Portuguese government, elected after the EU/IMF program was negotiated,
has so far aligned its policies closely to the program requirements and has
achieved the key quantitative targets. Partly using one-off measures of around
3.5% of GDP, it reduced the headline general government deficit to 4.2% of GDP
in 2011, below the program target of 5.9%. Over the last 12 months, the
Portuguese government has enacted numerous reforms to enhance the
competitiveness of its economy and attract foreign investment. It has amended
the labor code to increase working hours and wage flexibility, reduce the cost
of redundancies, and lessen the legal risk of objective dismissals. The
government has adopted a significant portion of the EU Services Directive and
has passed a new Competition Law. Several professions have been liberalized,
which we expect should reduce business transaction costs. The government is
also reforming the judiciary and is deregulating the rental market. We believe
that, taken together, these microeconomic reforms should contribute to
Portugal's rebuilding economic flexibility, increasing the probability that
competitiveness improvements occur through rising productivity rather than
declining wages. On this point, we note that at just over EUR12.10 per hour
(Eurostat data), hourly wage costs in Portugal at end-2011 were already 41%
below those in Spain, 55% below those in Italy, and 64% below those in France.
Factoring in the support the state provides to Portuguese banks and
state-owned entities, we expect general government debt to peak at around 119%
of GDP in 2013 before declining slowly. We also see the risk that the scope of
general government consolidation will expand to include additional public
sector entities that rely heavily on government transfers, resulting in an
upward revision of general government debt. Public Private Partnership (PPP)
contracts, mostly for infrastructure projects, could also pose contingent
liabilities. When we also include the potential need for additional banking
system support if it comes under severe stress, we estimate the total
contingent liability to the government could exceed 30% of GDP.
The Portuguese financial system, which recently received a capital injection
of EUR7.2 billion (EUR6.2 billion from the state), faces continued challenges to
its domestic business, in our view. However, losses are likely to be partly
offset by profits from subsidiaries abroad. Retail deposits are stable but
credit losses are on the rise, a trend we expect to continue. Portugal's
sixth-largest bank, Banif (not rated), is being restructured and could soon
need additional state support to strengthen its capital base. In our view,
Portuguese banks' enhanced capital and the remaining EUR7 billion available to
the banks from the EU/IMF program are sufficient to absorb potential losses
under our base-case scenario.
We continue to view Portugal, and other eurozone governments receiving
official assistance, as vulnerable to delays or setbacks in the eurozone's
plans to pool sufficient common resources to support sovereign lending
facilities; to create a banking union with a single regulator and a common
resolution framework by end-2012; and to move toward closer fiscal
integration. We agree with ECB president Mario Draghi, who on July 26 said
that financial fragmentation within the eurozone is at the heart of the
union's broader economic problems. In our view, if this fragmentation is not
reversed, Portugal's economy could contract sharply, unemployment rise even
further, social cohesion fray, and reforms stall or reverse.
Outlook
The negative outlook on our rating on Portugal reflects our view of the risks
to the government's progress on implementing fiscal and structural reforms.
The risks we see stem mainly from the possibility of an even
steeper-than-anticipated GDP contraction, connected to the financial sector
deleveraging and weakening external demand as a result of worsening economic
and financial problems in Spain. This could happen if there were a delay or a
reversal in eurozone fiscal and banking integration. Further increases in
unemployment could undermine the government's willingness to implement
additional reforms. Among other metrics, we would see significant deviations
from Portugal's fiscal consolidation targets in 2012 and 2013. If a
combination of these risks materializes, we could lower the ratings.
Conversely, the ratings could stabilize at the current level if the
government's budgetary performance and structural reform measures continue as
envisaged in the program, leading to not only improved economic fundamentals,
but also to either renewed access to commercial markets or an extended program
that sufficiently covers the large external financing needs.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011
-- Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility Assessments, May
18, 2009
-- Introduction Of Sovereign Recovery Ratings, June 14, 2007
-- Spain Ratings Affirmed At 'BBB+/A-2' On Strong Commitment To Economic
And Fiscal Adjustments; Outlook Remains Negative, Aug. 1, 2012
-- Portuguese Bank Ratings Affirmed on Recapitalization; Outlooks Still
Negative; Some Debt Issues Downgraded, July 11, 2012
-- BICRA On Portugal Revised To Group '7' From Group '5' Following
Sovereign Downgrade, Feb. 14, 2012
-- Ratings On Seven Portuguese Financial Institutions Lowered Following
Sovereign Downgrade And BICRA Revision, Feb. 14, 2012
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Portugal (Republic of)
Sovereign Credit Rating BB/Negative/B
Transfer & Convertibility Assessment AAA
Senior Unsecured BB
Recovery Rating 4
Short-Term Debt B
Commercial Paper B
Comboios de Portugal E.P.E
Senior Unsecured* BB
Recovery Rating 4
Metropolitano de Lisboa E.P.
Senior Unsecured* BB
Recovery Rating 4
Rede Ferroviaria Nacional REFER E.P.E.
Senior Unsecured BB
Recovery Rating 4
Banco Espirito Santo S.A.
Senior Unsecured* BB
Caixa Geral de Depositos S.A.
Senior Unsecured* BB
BANIF Banco Internacional do Funchal S.A.
Senior Unsecured* BB
*Guaranteed by the Republic of Portugal