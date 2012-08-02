Aug 2 The Securities and Exchange Commission
named U.S. Treasury official John Cross III as head of its
Office of Municipal Securities on Thursday, bringing in the
former bond attorney to head a department more prominent since
the Dodd-Frank financial reform law.
The news comes just days after the SEC released a 150-page
report, two years in the making, that advocated extending the
commission's regulatory reach and beefing up disclosure and
price transparency in the $3.7 trillion municipal bond market.
The office, once part of the SEC's trading division, has
gone without a director for a year. Dodd-Frank called for it to
be a stand-alone office reporting directly to the commission's
chairman and administering rules regarding advisers, issuers,
broker-dealers and investors and coordinating with the Municipal
Securities Rulemaking Board.
In a statement, Cross said he would work to advance
initiatives included in the report and to "promote sound
disclosure, sensible practices, and enhanced price
transparency." He will take on the new role next month.
Cross has been a prominent figure in the municipal bond
market, frequently speaking to the commission, which enforces
the rules the self-regulatory MSRB writes, and groups such as
the National Association of Bond Lawyers.
Through his position as Associate Tax Legislative Counsel in
the Office of Tax Policy at Treasury, which he has held since
2006, he shepherded municipal bond policy through the 2008
financial crisis and helped administer programs in the 2009
federal stimulus plan, namely the now-expired Build America
Bonds program. He has also worked at the bond law firm Hawkins
Delafield & Wood LLP and the Internal Revenue Service.