Overview -- Amid growing political polarization and policy uncertainty, we see implementation risks to planned structural reforms in Slovenia. Asset quality problems in state-controlled as well as private-sector banks are increasing. -- In our view, these factors are contributing to the sharp contraction in financial sector external funding and the sustained increase in the government's external funding costs. -- We are therefore lowering Slovenia's long-term sovereign credit rating to 'A' from 'A+'. -- The outlook remains negative, reflecting the possibility of a downgrade if Slovenia's banks were to weaken further, if policymakers fail to implement structural economic reforms, or if the government's debt trajectory deviates markedly from our current forecasts. Rating Action On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term sovereign credit rating on the Republic of Slovenia to 'A' from 'A+'. At the same time, we affirmed our short-term sovereign rating on Slovenia at 'A-1'. The outlook remains negative. The transfer and convertibility assessment remains at 'AAA'. Rationale The downgrade reflects our opinion that increasing political polarization and an absence of consensus among government coalition parties is undermining the credibility of the government's policy responses to rising pressures on the banking system, public finances, and the broader economy. We believe there are still significant policy implementation risks to planned budgetary, pension, health care, labor, and state administration reforms. This is due to the government's narrow parliamentary majority and intra-coalition discord, coupled with significant resistance from non-parliamentary opposition such as the trade unions. Given Slovenia's demographic profile, we view these reforms as important for underpinning the sustainability of its public finances. Coupled with growing asset quality problems in public- and private-sector banks, we believe policy implementation uncertainty has contributed to financial sector external funding contracting sharply, government funding costs increasing, and the domestic economy weakening. The ratings on Slovenia are supported by its open and relatively wealthy economy, the absence of significant external imbalances, and its moderate, albeit rapidly rising, government debt-to-GDP ratio. In our opinion, Slovenia's tradables sector has remained broadly competitive compared to peers, although we have seen only limited progress in improving the business environment. Despite previous significant increases in unit labor costs and related competitiveness losses, labor costs remain just over half of those in Italy and Austria. The success of Slovenia's export sector predates the global economic crisis. Between 2003-2008, export volumes increased 1.9x, faster than the expansion of global trade. Strong export performance continued during 2010 and 2011; currently Slovenia's exports make up nearly three-quarters of its total output, versus 58% in 2009. While a large component of Slovenian exports comes from foreign-owned subsidiaries, Slovenia's indigenous export sector is larger and higher-value-added compared to most of its peers. Given ongoing weak domestic demand due to high unemployment (above 9% in 2012), corporate deleveraging, budgetary consolidation, and weak credit activity, we forecast GDP to contract by about 1.25% in 2012 and recover gradually thereafter. We believe that the main driver of near-term recovery will be exports, which will depend on growth in Slovenia's less demand-constrained main trading partners, particularly Germany and Austria. This implies that Slovenia's GDP growth will be highly vulnerable to eurozone developments generally. In our view, the ongoing European recession poses risks for the Slovenian government's budgetary strategy, despite consolidation measures implemented in 2011. As forming a government was prolonged, adopting deficit-reducing measures was delayed until May 2012. We believe that the government may just miss its own budget target this year (3.9% of GDP versus the 3.5% target), especially if the partial watering-down of savings measures or worse-than-expected economic growth are not supplemented by additional deficit-reducing measures. Nevertheless, considering the consolidation measures adopted for this year--and that 1.3% of GDP of the deficit of 6.4% of GDP in 2011 was one-off payments--we believe the budget deficit will likely diminish in 2012. In our view, this should lead the net government debt to rise to just above 43% of GDP in 2012 and about 45% in 2013. In our opinion, pressures on the Slovenian economy do not originate from longstanding fiscal imbalances. Before the global financial crisis hit in 2009, Slovenia's gross general government debt had been gradually declining to 22% of GDP in 2008, from 27% in 2005. Nevertheless, public sector borrowing needs have risen materially since 2008. This reflects the budgetary fallout from the collapse in unsustainably high credit growth--from 35% in 2007 to minus 2.5% in 2011--as well as a failure to comply with budgetary consolidation plans in 2010-2011. Even after bringing in consolidation measures last year, at just less than 51% of GDP in 2011 general government spending remains relatively high compared to peers. Regarding the long-term sustainability of public finances, the deterioration in Slovenia's demographic profile that Eurostat projects--and the associated budgetary consequences--implies that additional delays to pension reforms would likely exacerbate the government's debt burden. Containing this would require more-resolute fiscal measures, which may become increasingly difficult to implement given underlying political and social polarizations. Delays in strengthening the banking sector capital position particularly for the two main state-controlled banks Nova Ljubljanska Banka and Nova Kreditna Banka Maribor--coupled with the rapid erosion in their asset quality--have increased the likelihood of contingent liabilities crystallizing on the sovereign balance sheet. Gross financial sector liabilities have fallen from 55% of GDP in 2008 to a projected 44% in 2012. This run-off of financial sector external debt has been financed with contracting financial sector external assets, rising Target2 debit balances, and positive financial inflows to the rest of the private sector. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could lower the ratings if Slovenia's banks were to weaken further, if policymakers failed to move resolutely on structural economic reforms, or if the government debt trajectory deviated markedly from our current forecasts either because of a fiscal loosening or additional support needed for Slovenian banks. The ratings could stabilize at the current level if budget deficit targets were met, and if the coalition united to pursue structural reforms that restored investor confidence and placed the country's medium-term fiscal and growth prospects on a firmer footing, including addressing the outstanding weaknesses in the banking sector. Related Criteria And Research -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011 -- Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility Assessments, May 18, 2009 -- BICRA On Slovenia Revised To Group '6' From Group '5', published Feb. 8, 2012 Ratings List Downgraded; Ratings Affirmed To From Slovenia (Republic of) Sovereign Credit Rating A/Negative/A-1 A+/Negative/A-1 Senior Unsecured A A+ Transfer & Convertibility Assessment AAA Dezelna Banka Slovenije Senior Unsecured* A A+ *Guaranteed by the Republic of Slovenia