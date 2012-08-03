Overview
-- We are of the view that Slovakia's government remains committed to
lowering its fiscal deficit below 3% of GDP by 2013.
-- We are therefore affirming our long- and short-term sovereign credit
ratings on the Republic of Slovakia at 'A/A-1'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the government will
continue its efforts toward fiscal consolidation and stabilizing government
debt as a share of GDP, as well as our view of Slovakia's stable banking
sector, and its low levels of external debt.
Rating Action
On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A/A-1' long-
and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Slovak Republic (Slovakia). The
outlook is stable.
Our transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment for Slovakia, as for all
European Economic and Monetary Union (eurozone) members, is 'AAA'.
Rationale
The ratings reflect our view of Slovakia's decade-long track record of
economic and fiscal reforms, its solid growth potential, and its moderate
(although rising) government debt burden. These strengths are offset by our
view of Slovakia's high structural unemployment as well as its wealth levels
that still lag behind those of its eurozone peers.
Robert Fico's Direction-Social Democracy (SMER-SD) took office in Slovakia in
March 2012. The new government has reiterated the former government's aim to
bring headline general government deficit to below 3% of GDP by 2013. During
its term in office, the Slovak Democratic and Christian Union-Democratic Party
(SDKU-DS) coalition had reduced the fiscal deficit to 4.8% of GDP in 2011,
from 7.7% in 2010, via significant spending cuts and increasing the VAT.
The new government has proposed several measures to achieve its budgetary
targets, mostly on the revenue side. While some of these--the departure from
the flat tax regime, the increased levy on banking sector deposits and on
regulated industries--are unpopular with the targeted industries, we expect
the government's parliamentary majority will see them implemented with little
opposition. Nor do we expect these measures to materially weaken foreign
direct investment or Slovakia's growth prospects, given its attractiveness as
a manufacturing platform.
Another planned budgetary measure is to shift pension contributions from the
second pillar to the first pillar. However, while this measure should boost
current fiscal performance, we believe it will also likely increase pension
expenditures over time. We understand that the government hopes to offset this
by raising the retirement age and indexing benefits to life expectancy. These
measures will be presented to the parliament during the year. The government
also aims to combat tax evasion and unify tax collection.
Our base-case scenario forecasts the government lowering its fiscal deficit to
about 3% of GDP by 2013 and the annual change in nominal debt averaging 3%
from 2012 to 2015. However, we see risks on the fiscal side including
weaker-than-expected economic performance and lower-than-expected revenue
collection, given that the consolidation package is heavily revenue-oriented.
Although the gross government debt burden increased by 16% of GDP during
2008-2011, it remained below 50% of GDP and we expect it will continue to do
so. We assess contingent fiscal liabilities for Slovakia's government as
limited.
As well as focusing on short- to medium-term fiscal consolidation, the
government is also currently implementing or seeking parliamentary approval
for several measures to strengthen the sustainability of public finances. In
December 2011, the parliament passed a fiscal responsibility law that sets a
limit on public debt, as well as providing for the establishment of an
independent fiscal council to monitor fiscal performance.
In our view, the domestic banking system remains strong and adequately
capitalized, and has a loan-to-deposit ratio of about 80%. About 90% of the
banking sector is foreign-owned and Slovakia's largest banks are subsidiaries
of Italian and Austrian banks. The sector is largely deposit-funded and is a
small external creditor; some Slovakian bank subsidiaries are net creditors to
their parents. Some banks took advantage of the ECB's long-term refinancing
operation to repay interbank borrowings from their parents, whereas some used
the funds to increase their holdings of Slovak government bonds.
The banking system's overall exposure to peripheral European government bonds
is negligible. However, its exposure through large holdings of Slovak
government debt could pose an interest rate risk if yields widen; fixed-rate
Slovak government bonds make up about one-third of banking sector assets.
Given high deposits and moderate credit demand from the private sector, we
believe that the banking sector will continue to maintain its gross exposure
to the Slovak government. Nevertheless, for additional net borrowing, we
believe that the government will increasingly try to diversify its investor
base by issuing fresh debt abroad, rather than tapping further into the
country's already-highly-exposed domestic financial sector. While the sector
was profitable in 2011, this profitability, in our view, is likely to be
dented over the next few years with the imposition of the levy on deposits.
In our view, growth in 2012 will continue to be led by net exports, as it was
in 2011. Export growth--and in turn overall economic growth--has become
increasingly reliant on the performance of the auto and electronics sectors.
Given the openness of Slovakia's economy (exports are nearly 90% of GDP) risks
remain on the downside related to developments in the eurozone. Export
performance is closely tied to German economic prospects and, slightly less
so, demand from EU countries. This is somewhat mitigated, in our view, by the
diversification of export markets to Russia and China.
Real consumption, which contracted in 2011, is likely to remain weak in 2012.
We expect real GDP to grow by 2% and to average slightly above that through to
2015. In addition to net exports, we expect medium-term growth to be driven by
continuing foreign investment inflows that should boost industrial capacity.
We believe that Slovakia's attractiveness as a manufacturing destination will
continue to be supported by its low wages and flexible labor market. Hourly
labor costs, though increasing and slightly higher than in neighboring Poland
and Hungary, are still about one-third of those of the other EU countries
(EU-27). Despite a strong recovery from 2009, Slovakia's unemployment rate
continues to remain high at 13.6%, versus a 9.7% EU-27 average, owing to
structural mismatches. Its per capita income is expected to be $17,600 in
2012, about 50% of the EU-27 median.
Slovakia's current account moved into a small surplus of 0.1% of GDP in 2011.
Errors and omissions, however, were minus 5.5% of GDP. We believe that at
least some errors and omissions can be explained by over-invoicing of exports.
We expect the reported current account to remain close to balance in this year
as weak domestic demand curtails import growth. The stock of external debt is
low, estimated at 65% of current account receipts in 2012, and external
liabilities are roughly twice that ratio.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the government will continue
its efforts toward fiscal consolidation and stabilizing government debt as a
share of GDP, as well as our view of Slovakia's stable banking sector, and its
low levels of external debt. We believe that the economy's growth
potential--coupled with reforms to strengthen competitiveness and reduce
supply-side imbalances, especially in the labor market--should enable Slovakia
to close the wealth gap between itself and other eurozone countries.
Stronger-than-expected fiscal performance, coupled with sustainable reforms
(including judicial) and a faster convergence of wealth levels with the EU,
could lead to upward rating pressure.
The ratings could come under downward pressure if there were a significant
increase in public sector leverage. Although we do not consider this likely,
it could follow consistently larger-than-anticipated deficits owing to an
economic contraction, most likely as a response to external uncertainties.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Slovak Republic
Sovereign Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1
Transfer & Convertibility Assessment AAA
Senior Unsecured A
Short-Term Debt A-1
Commercial Paper A-1