Aug 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it has taken rating
actions on 32 Italian financial institutions.
These include affirming our counterparty credit ratings on 15 entities,
lowering our ratings on 15, removing the ratings on four from CreditWatch
negative, and revising the outlook on one.
The rating actions reflect our view of increased credit risk for the Italian
economy and its banks. They follow our revision of our economic risk score for
Italy, one of the main components of our Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessment (BICRA), to '5' from '4'. We have maintained our BICRA for Italy at
group '4' and our industry risk score at '4' (see "BICRA On Italy Maintained
At Group '4', Economic Risk Score Revised To '5' On Increased Credit Risk For
Italian Banks," published Aug. 3, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal).
With Italy facing a potentially deeper and more prolonged recession than we
had originally anticipated, we think Italian banks' vulnerability to credit
risk in the economy is rising. In this context, the combined effect of
mounting problem assets and reduced coverage of loan loss reserves makes banks
more vulnerable to the impact of higher credit losses particularly in the
event of deterioration in the collateral values of assets.
In our opinion, a more severe recession will likely push up the stock of
Italian banks' problem assets in 2012 and 2013 to levels higher than we
previously expected and high relative to the stocks in other banking systems
in Europe. At the same time, the banks' coverage of problem assets through
provisioning, which was already low by international standards because of the
banks' extensive use of tangible collateral in their assessment of
provisioning needs, has fallen further over the past few years.
See the list below for the rating actions on the financial institutions and
their relevant subsidiaries.
We will publish individual research updates on the banks identified below,
including a list of ratings on affiliated entities, as well as the ratings by
debt type--senior, subordinated, junior subordinated, and preferred stock.
RATINGS LIST
The ratings listed below are issuer credit ratings unless otherwise stated.
Ratings Affirmed
Banca Fideuram BBB+/Negative/A-2
Banca Mediocredito del Friuli-Venezia Giulia SpA
BBB/Negative/A-3
Banco Popolare Societa Cooperativa SCRL
Credito Bergamasco BBB-/Negative/A-3
Banca Aletti & C. SpA
Credito Emiliano SpA BBB/Negative/A-2
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA BBB+/Negative/A-2
Banca IMI SpA
Istituto Centrale delle Banche Popolari Italiane SpA
CartaSi SpA BBB-/Negative/A-3
Istituto per il Credito Sportivo BBB+/Negative/A-2
Mediobanca SpA BBB+/Negative/A-2
MedioCredito Centrale SpA BBB-/Negative/A-3
UniCredit SpA BBB+/Negative/A-2
UniCredit Leasing SpA
Downgraded
To From
Banca Carige SpA
BB+/Negative/B BBB-/Negative/A-3
Banca di Credito Cooperativo di Conversano S.c.r.l
BB+/Negative/B BBB-/Negative/A-3
Banca Popolare dell'Alto Adige
BBB-/Negative/A-3 BBB/Negative/A-2
Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna S.C.
BB+/Negative/B BBB/Negative/A-2
Banca Popolare di Vicenza ScpA
BB+/Negative/B BBB-/Negative/A-3
Dexia Crediop SpA
B+/Negative/B BB-/Negative/B
Eurofidi Scpa
BB+/Negative/B BBB-/Negative/A-3
Iccrea Holding SpA
Iccrea Banca SpA
Iccrea BancaImpresa SpA
BBB-/Negative/A-3 BBB/Negative/A-2
Unione di Banche Italiane Scpa
BBB/Negative/A-2 BBB+/Negative/A-2
Downgraded; CreditWatch Action
Agos-Ducato SpA BBB-/Negative/A-3 BBB/Watch Neg/A-2
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA
BBB-/Negative/A-3 BBB/Watch Neg/A-2
Banca Popolare di Milano SCRL
Banca Akros SpA
BB+/Negative/B BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3
Outlook Action
FGA Capital SpA BBB-/Negative/A-3 BBB-/Stable/A-3
CreditWatch Action; Ratings Withdrawn
Withdrawn To From
Cassa di Risparmio della Provincia di Teramo SpA
N.R. B/Negative/B B/Watch Neg/B
NB. This list does not include all ratings affected.