* BTG Pactual used IPO proceeds to ramp up loans

* Second-quarter profit seen 25 pct down in poll

* Results expected on Thursday after market close

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, Aug 8 Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual (BBTG11.SA), seeking to overcome a weak economy and global market turmoil on profit, ramped up lending in the second quarter after gaining firepower from its successful initial public offering.

Chief Executive André Esteves used some of the proceeds from the bank's $1.96 billion IPO in April to grow the bank's loan book as peers retrenched. Yet, the move failed to stem a 25 percent drop in profit as income from trading and proprietary investments slumped.

Latin America's largest independent investment bank earned 586 million reais ($289 million) in the quarter, according to a Reuters poll of five analysts. Net income at BTG Pactual came in at 786 million reais in the first quarter.

"We expect BTG Pactual's loan portfolio to increase on a quarter-on-quarter basis as the bank uses funding from the IPO to promote growth in its loan book," Goldman Sachs Group analysts led by Carlos Macedo wrote in a client note.

The expansion of BTG Pactual's loan book, which three of the analysts surveyed put at an average 12 percent, helped interest income at the bank almost double to 241 million reais from 130 million reais in the prior quarter.

In contrast, Itaú Unibanco Holding (ITUB4.SA), Brazil's largest bank by market value and the parent company of arch-rival investment bank Itaú BBA, and Banco Bradesco (BBDC4.SA) expanded lending by an average 3.6 percent in the quarter.

By originating more loans, Esteves, also the bank's largest shareholder, is reducing BTG Pactual's dependence on trading of financial securities -- a lingering investor concern.

Since the IPO, the stock has shed 6.5 percent as investors, worried with growing state meddling, rising loan defaults and an abrupt economic slowdown that could weigh on industry profits, exited financial shares in Latin America's largest economy.

BTG, which did not release year-on-year comparable data, is expected to release results on Thursday after markets close.

GAINING MUSCLE

The results are the first since BTG Pactual became a listed company. Esteves, 44, is steering the bank through turbulent times by keeping a lid on expenses while using the bank's expertise to win more investment-banking mandates in segments where activity is stronger.

Net revenue likely fell 27 percent to 1.175 billion reais in the quarter, according to the poll.

Esteves probably wagered less of the bank's own money on hedge funds, buyouts and real estate, driving down revenue from so-called principal investments after a banner first quarter. Mounting risk aversion in the face of Europe's debt crisis weighed on market confidence.

As a result, sales and trading as well as principal investments saw their share of revenue down to about 32 percent in the second quarter from 68 percent in the prior three months.

The quarterly performance of value-at-risk, or how much BTG Pactual traders might lose in one day, might catch the eye of investors, the poll found. VaR, as the gauge is known, jumped to 92.1 million reais in the first quarter from 65.6 million reais in the last quarter of 2011.

SPIRITS, TOYS, CONCERTS

A greater flow of M&A deals, however, limited the revenue decline by almost doubling income from investment-banking, the poll found. The number of deals in which BTG Pactual acted as an advisor rose by ten to 25 in the quarter.

A bigger loan book usually helps banks land more mandates in the lucrative business of underwriting debt and share sales or advising on takeovers. Rivals Itaú BBA and Bradesco BBI often use their parent companies' balance sheet to win mandates.

Itaú BBA ranked as Brazil's top M&A advisor in the first half, according to Thomson Reuters data. Bradesco ranked fourth, while BTG Pactual ranked fifth.

BTG Pactual advised local spirits maker Ypioca on its $454 million sale to Britain's Diageo Plc (DGE.L) in May, and local toy retailer Ri Happy Brinquedos on its June acquisition of smaller rival PBKids.

The bank also helped broker a 50 percent stake sale in Rock World, a firm that organizes the Rock in Rio festival, to a group of investors led by Eike Batista, Brazil's richest man.

Return on equity, a gauge of profitability for banks, sank to 21.9 percent from 35 percent in the first quarter, the poll said. Stringent expense controls linked to pay curbs allowed BTG Pactual to keep its efficiency ratio - a measure of how costs stack up against revenue - at 33 percent in the quarter.

Deutsche Bank Securities analyst Mario Pierry said second-quarter profit could come in higher after a repricing of real estate company BR Properties’ assets may bring in a gain of 560 million reais. BTG Pactual has a 28 percent stake in BR Properties.

($1 = 2.xx Brazilian reais)

(Editing by Todd Benson and David Gregorio)

