* Rousseff's crusade loses steam as banks push back

* Fee hikes, new products offset impact of low rates

* Moves might help stem tumble in banking shares

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves

SAO PAULO, Aug 9 President Dilma Rousseff is getting her wish for lower interest rates in Brazil. But Brazilians are still paying through the nose for loans as banks come up with creative ways to compensate for the drop in lending rates.

Rousseff is on a crusade to bring down sky-high borrowing costs in Brazil, where interest rates can top 150 percent a year on some types of loans. Her message to banks: slash lending rates and spreads -- the difference between the rate at which banks lend and what they pay for deposits -- so that Brazilians pay less for credit.

Banks are fighting back with new loan products, including some that drive up costs for borrowers. And while bankers have publicly praised Rousseff's push as a key step to ensure the long-term health of Brazil's economy, they are quietly raising fees and requiring more loan collateral in a bid to protect profits.

As result, bank spreads are starting to creep higher instead of falling. Spreads rose in July after falling for four straight months, central bank data showed. In risky segments such as auto loans, where defaults spiked in recent months, spreads have been going up systematically.

"Lower rates are here to stay. But betting on a rapid decline in spreads is a bit far-fetched," said Maria Rita Gonçalves, an analyst with Fitch Ratings in Rio de Janeiro. "Banks put profits at the forefront. Any revenue erosion won't come tomorrow, or in a few months."

Rousseff's push for lower rates and bank spreads has not fallen entirely on deaf ears. Brazil's central bank has slashed its benchmark Selic lending rate eight times since last August to an all-time low of 8 percent.

And state-run banks such as Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA) and Caixa Economica Federal have heeded the president's calls to slash borrowing costs.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Guido Mantega urged private-sector banks to be more "proactive" in extending low-cost loans because recent reductions in spreads have failed to revive credit and jumpstart the economy, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters. [ID:nL2E8J86BQ]

A growing number of analysts worry that Rousseff's rates campaign could have the unintended effect of driving down bank profits to their lowest level in decades. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ GRAPHIC on loan spreads: link.reuters.com/gyt89s ANALYSIS on Brazil auto loan woes: [ID:nL2E8HR3VR] ANALYSIS on Brazil bank seizure: [ID:nL1E8H4KAR] ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

After years of rapidly growing loan books to capture credit-wary consumers, most private-sector banks put the brakes on lending this year to stem a surge in delinquencies.

With defaults still on the rise, Rousseff's strategy could encourage irresponsible lending at some banks that are worried about losing market share to state lenders.

Provisions for bad loans at Brazil's top five banks rose to a record 30 billion reais ($14.8 billion) through June, Thomson Reuters estimates showed. As a result, banks are looking to slow lending to stem losses, despite government pressure to do the opposite.

"It's not normal to have spreads down when defaults go up," Banco Santander Brasil Chief Executive Marcial Portela Alvarez said in late July. Santander Brasil (SANB11.SA) is the nation's largest foreign bank.

Eager to protect their balance sheets from falling rates, some banks are trying to be innovative.

This week Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB4.SA), the country's No. 1 private-sector bank, launched a credit card that cuts rates in half but offsets revenue losses by charging interest from the date of the purchase - a novelty in Brazil.

The product, known as Itaucard 2.0, will boost profits rather than reduce them, said Barclays analyst Fabio Zagatti. If rivals copy the idea, the so-called revolving credit would likely increase customer bills instead of lowering them.

Moves like Itau's should mitigate a fall in Brazilian banking stocks by easing investor concerns about the aggressive push for lower rates. The MSCI Brazil Large Financials index .MIBR0FND0PUS is down 16 percent since late April, when Rousseff first urged banks to cut lending rates.

TUG OF WAR

The tug of war over bank spreads came to a head in early June, when the chief economist of Brazil's banking federation irked Rousseff by publicly questioning the effectiveness of her strategy. The economist was reprimanded after the government protested, but some officials share his skepticism.

"We have seen a steep reduction in rates and only a part of that has translated into slightly narrower spreads, but we can't expect that trend to be linear," Carlos Hamilton Araujo, the central bank's economic policy director, said last week.

Even state-controlled Banco do Brasil is joining rivals in stemming potential revenue losses as a result of Rousseff's so-called "war on spreads."

Revenue from charges in customer accounts likely increased in the second quarter after Banco do Brasil raised fees earlier in the year than usual. The bank's "BomPraTodos" flagship rate-reduction program is helping encourage simultaneous sales of various products, analysts said.

BEHAVIORAL CHANGES

Rousseff's campaign may not be having all the intended effects, but it is stopping banks from scaling back lending aggressively, said Paulo Rabello de Castro, chairman of SR Ratings, a local credit ratings company.

"If the president hadn't stepped in, loan origination would have plunged," he said. Lending growth in Brazil slowed to 17 percent in June from a pace of over 20 percent a year earlier, according to central bank data.

Rousseff's focus on interest rates has struck a chord with Brazil's emerging middle class, which is using credit to buy cars and other big-ticket items in record numbers.

Brazilians now list rates as the main consideration before borrowing money - replacing loan maturities - according to a recent poll by NovaQuest.

Behavioral changes in credit markets may be taking place faster than previously thought. The finding is likely to have an impact on revenues at banks as clients gain clout in negotiating lower borrowing costs.

Banks stand to suffer for other reasons, too.

Credit Suisse Group analyst Marcelo Telles expects margin erosion to remain the industry's main problem in the short term. Investors are largely overlooking the impact of upcoming fixed-rate loan refinancings at lower spreads, he said.

($1 = 2.03 Brazilian reais)

(Additional reporting by Alonso Soto and Asher Levine; editing by Todd Benson and Jeffrey Benkoe)

((guillermo.parra@thomsonreuters.com)(+55 11 5644-7714)(Reuters Messaging: guillermo.parra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BANKS BRAZIL/SPREADS

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.