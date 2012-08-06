* Limited market understanding of risks led to decision

* Minority shareholders likely to clash over delisting

* Shares tumble 11 pct; stock down 99.4 pct since IPO

* Laep is one of three listed buyout firms in Brazil

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, Aug 6 Brazilian private equity firm Laep Investments Ltd MILK11.SA, which specializes in distressed assets, plans to delist its shares from the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange, in a new setback for a market that just a couple of years ago was one of the world's most attractive.

Laep, which is controlled by financier Marcus Alberto Elias, will go private to reduce "the excessive burden" of legal and transparency costs that a listed company requires, Chief Executive Officer Luiz Cézar Fernandes told Reuters. Unhappiness among minority shareholders over the company's stock drop also sped up the decision, he noted.

"We were facing too many shortcomings that made it very difficult for us to remain a public company," Fernandes said.

Brazilian depositary receipts of Laep were down 10.7 percent at 0.50 reais ($0.25) in morning trading, extending the stock's decline to 25 percent over the past 12 months.

The move, which requires regulatory approval, is likely to face harsh scrutiny from minority investors reeling from a 99.4 percent tumble in Laep's share price since the company's initial public offering in October 2007.

Low trading volumes on Laep's BDRs also prompted the decision, said Fernandes, a veteran banker who helped found Banco Pactual in the 1980s. He also cited a "lack of market knowledge over how a company that invests in distressed assets works, and the risks that such activity entails."

Laep is offering minority shareholders 0.517 Brazilian reais

($0.25) per unit, a combination of common and preferred shares.

A flurry of delistings this year is hampering Brazil's Bovespa exchange, which for years was considered the most promising equity market among emerging economies. This year, Internet services provider UOL, logistics company LLX Logistica LLXL3.SA and card payment processor Recedard RDCD3.SA announced plans to go private, leading to about $10 billion in tender offers.

The trend highlights how investors in Brazil are struggling to assess risks as a debt crisis in Europe rattles market confidence. Investors are exiting companies with poor earnings visibility, complex operational models and insufficient track records to stem potential losses at a time of market stress.

"Not everyone in the market really knows what distressed assets are - how you scour the country for them, how difficult it is to depend on a court decision to decide what to do with those assets," Fernandes said. "The knowledge of a model like ours among market participants is limited."

Besides Laep, the only independent private equity firms listed in São Paulo's Bovespa index .BVSP are Hamilton, Bermuda-based GP Investments GPIV11.SA, the largest Latin American buyout firm, and Tarpon Investments (TRPN3.SA).

'PERSONAL THREATS'

Elias quit as CEO of Laep earlier this year, and named Fernandes to replace him.

Hamilton, Bermuda-based Laep has posted an annual profit just once since its IPO, in its first year as a public company. The company has sold new shares in four different secondary offerings since then, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Laep revamped the Brazilian unit of milk and dairy producer Parmalat SpA (PLT.MI) and helped merge it into LBR, a holding company for three dairy producers that it controls jointly with GP Investments. It also owns Daslu, a luxury retailer famous in Brazil for its flamboyant store in an upscale São Paulo district.

In a Monday securities filing announcing its decision to delist, Laep also said a group of minority shareholders led by Otavio Vargas Valentim and Renato Coutinho de Souza had made personal threats against management, including threats to do physical harm to company officials and their families.

Efforts to reach Valentim and Souza to comment were unsuccessful.

Valentim is the plaintiff in a lawsuit against the firm and its management before Brazil's securities and exchange commission, known as CVM. Details on the lawsuit were not immediately available.

Early in June, a group of 20 Laep shareholders wearing masks from the movie "Scream" protested in front of Laep's headquarters in Sao Paulo's financial district. They used whistles and bullhorns to draw attention from passersby as they blamed Laep management for the stock's slump.

Laep is also pursuing the delisting because of "the damage to the company's reputation and market perception due to the baseless and irresponsible actions by some minority shareholders," the company said in the filing.

($1 = 2.03 Brazilian reais)

(Additional reporting by Asher Levine in São Paulo; Editing by Todd Benson, Lisa Von Ahn and Matthew Lewis)

