(The following column appears in the Aug. 6 issue of Newsweek
magazine. The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The
opinions expressed are his own.)
By Rob Cox
NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It would be all
too easy to wager that Facebook’s (FB.O) market meltdown could
be coming to an end. After all, the social network led by Mark
Zuckerberg in just a couple of months incinerated as much as $50
billion of shareholders’ wealth. To put that in context, even
after a recent rebound, Facebook since its Nasdaq debut in May
has lost value nearly equal to the current market
capitalizations of Yahoo (YHOO.O), AOL AOL.N, Zynga (ZNGA.O),
Yelp (YELP.N), Pandora (P.N), OpenTable OPEN.O, Groupon
(GRPN.O), LinkedIn LNKD.N and Angie’s List (ANGI.O) combined,
plus that of the bulk of the publicly traded newspaper industry.
As shocking as this utter failure may come to the nearly 1
billion faithful Facebook users around the world, it’s no
surprise at all to anyone who read the initial public offering
prospectus. Worse still, all the red flags that were flying when
the company debuted – overpriced shares, shoddy corporate
governance, huge challenges to the core business and a damaged
brand – remain at full mast today. In this respect, Facebook
looks like a proverbial example of what’s known on Wall Street
as a falling knife – that is, one that can cost investors their
fingers if they try to catch.
Start with the valuation. To justify a stock price close to
the lower end of the projected range in the IPO, say $28 a
share, Facebook’s future growth needed to mirror that of
Google’s (GOOG.O) seven years earlier, according to an analysis
by Reuters Breakingviews and Anant Sundaram, a professor at
Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business. Under that scenario,
Facebook would have had to increase revenue over the next couple
of years by some 80 percent annually, while maintaining high
profit margins all the while.
That’s not happening. In the first half of 2012, Facebook
reported revenue of $2.24 billion, up 38 percent from the same
period in 2011. At the same time, the company’s costs surged to
$2.6 billion in the six-month period.
This so-so performance reflects the Achilles’ heel of
Facebook’s business model, which the company clearly stated in a
list of risk factors associated with its IPO: it hasn’t yet
figured out how to advertise effectively on mobile devices. The
number of Facebook users accessing the site on their phones
surged by 67 percent to 543 million in the last quarter, or more
than half its customer base.
Numbers are only part of the problem. The mounting pile of
failure creates a negative feedback loop that threatens
Facebook’s future in other ways. Indeed, the more Facebook’s
disappointment in the market is catalogued, the more Facebook’s
image becomes tarnished. Not only does that threaten to rub off
on users, it’s bad for recruitment and retention of talented
hackers, who are the lifeblood of Zuckerberg’s creation.
Yet the wunderkind CEO can ignore the plaintive wails of his
shareholders thanks to the super-voting stock he holds. This
Rupert Murdoch–like arrangement also was fully disclosed at the
time of the offering. It’s a pity so few investors apparently
bothered to do their homework.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS:
www.breakingviews.com/TOPNewsSubscription
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
CONTEXT NEWS
- Facebook results: investor.fb.com/results.cfm
RELATED COLUMNS
RobberBarons.com [ID:nL2E8EC1FI]
Red Face [ID:nL4E8IV3QK]
Like the numbers [ID:nL1E8EM2SC]
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on [COX/]
(Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Martin Langfield)
((rob.cox@thomsonreuters.com))
Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS FACEBOOK/
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.