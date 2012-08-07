Volkswagen said almost 9,300 staff agree to early retirement
FRANKFURT, June 6 Volkswagen on Tuesday said close to 9,300 staff had agreed to an early retirement scheme, helping Germany's largest carmaker to bring down costs.
Aug 7 Ford Motor Co said Tuesday its 2013 C-Max Hybrid crossover surpassed Toyota Motor Corp's Prius V on fuel economy, with EPA ratings of 47 miles per gallon in the city and on the highway.
The Prius V is rated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency at 44 mpg in city driving and 40 mpg on the highway.
The C-Max Hybrid, which goes on sale this fall, has a combined EPA rating of 47 mpg, compared with a combined rating of 42 mpg for the Prius V.
Ford said the 2013 C-Max Hybrid will be priced from $25,995, including shipping. The 2012 Toyota Prius V starts at $27,395, including shipping; prices have not been released for the 2013 model.
LONDON, June 6 Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday that Britain needed to have tough conversations with those who finance terrorism and extremism, including with foreign governments and allies if necessary.