UPDATE 1-Saudi minister says Qatar must end support for Hamas, Muslim Brotherhood
* Saudi FM says support of Hamas, Muslim Brotherhood must stop
NEW YORK Aug 8 Chevron Corp's subsidiary Bridgeline Holdings has declared a force majeure on its natural gas storage cavern near Napleonville, Louisiana, due to seismic activity, it said in a company filing on Tuesday.
The force majeure is in place until Dec. 31, 2012, it said.
A company spokesman could not immediately comment.
* Saudi FM says support of Hamas, Muslim Brotherhood must stop
MOSCOW, June 6 Russian President Vladimir Putin told Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, that Russia's stance remains that crisis situations should be solved by politic and diplomatic means, "in dialogue", the Kremlin said on Tuesday.