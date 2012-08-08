SAN FRANCISCO Aug 8 Zynga Inc's (ZNGA.O) chief operating officer John Schappert has resigned, the company said on Wednesday days after announcing the former Electronic Arts (EA.O) executive will no longer oversee gaming development.

The social gaming company behind "Farmville", and one of several Internet startups that debuted with fanfare in late 2011, shuffled its top management ranks this month as its stock continued to slide.

Shares of Zynga closed Wednesday at $2.95 and slipped further in after-hours trade. It debuted in 2011 at $10.

(Reporting By Gerry Shih; Editing by Bernard Orr)

