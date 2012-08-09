Aug 9 () - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term rating and underlying rating (SPUR) to 'BBB' from 'A-' on the Stockton Public Financing Authority, Calif.'s series 2006 special tax refunding bonds, issued for Stockton Community Facilities District No. 1 (Weston Ranch). The outlook on the SPUR is negative and the outlook on the long-term rating is developing, reflecting our view of the credit enhancement under a bond insurance policy provided by National Public Finance Guarantee Corp. (BBB/Developing). The rating actions reflect our view of Stockton's recent actions, including its June 28, 2012 filing for protection under Chapter 9 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. "The negative outlook reflects our view of a potential for additional diminished creditworthiness as the city navigates the bankruptcy process," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Chris Morgan. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH USPF Criteria: Special-Purpose Districts, June 14, 2007 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.