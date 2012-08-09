Aug 9 - Fitch Ratings views the potential significant implications from allegations of regulatory and legal violations by the New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) as a negative rating factor for Standard Chartered Bank ('AA-'/Negative) and for its parent, Standard Chartered Plc ('AA-'/Negative). Fitch believes it is too early to take a view on the likelihood of different scenarios, some of which are outlined below, given the contradictions in the bank's and DFS's position. The ratings could though be downgraded when there is more clarity, possibly following the hearing on 15 August 2012. The accusations and strong market reactions to it have damaged the bank's reputation and it is possible that its franchise will suffer depending on how and when the case is resolved. However, Standard Chartered has informed Fitch that deposit outflows have been limited so far and that its USD liquidity has remained strong. The bank has substantial sources of USD liquidity outside its New York branch. The agency may maintain the ratings at the current level if - under the least negative scenario - the issue is resolved relatively quickly by way of a penalty or fine, as well as possible additional compliance costs, all of which can be absorbed by its high profitability. Even so, recent developments reiterate governance and compliance challenges for banks that are active in many jurisdictions which, if becoming more pronounced, may no longer be commensurate with a rating in the 'AA' range. Risks of complying with numerous legal and regulatory frameworks and reporting to multiple enforcing authorities with sometimes varying expectations can increasingly affect profit, franchise, reputation and investor/depositor confidence. The ratings would likely be placed on Rating Watch Negative or could be downgraded by one or more notches if there was a heightened risk of Standard Chartered losing its New York branch licence and if its ability to clear USD was disrupted or ultimately stopped. The magnitude of any downgrade would depend on how significant the potential implications are. They could range from increased operating costs to material adjustments to its business model affecting diversification benefits, financial strength and customer loyalty. Fitch views Standard Chartered's access to the USD clearing system as integral to its Wholesale Banking franchise in Asia, Africa and the Middle East as there are significant USD-denominated transactions. Ratings would also be sensitive to any protracted dispute placing the bank at risk of material deposit outflows or a reduction in business relationships and franchise as a result of a weakened reputation. In an order effective 6 August 2012, DFS accused Standard Chartered of having conducted USD250bn non-compliant USD transactions with Iranian counterparties during 2001-2007 thereby knowingly violating US law. The bank admits non-compliant transactions due to administrative errors of USD14m but otherwise strongly rejects the allegations and stated that it stopped entering into new business with Iranian customers in 2007. The Outlooks on Standard Chartered Plc's and Standard Chartered Bank's Long-term Issuer Default Ratings were revised to Negative from Stable on 5 March 2012. The Outlook revisions reflected the continued rapid growth into markets where Fitch believes systemic risks are growing due to the rising influence of the rapidly developing Chinese economy and its large banking sector.Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.