Aug 9 - Fitch Ratings views the potential significant implications from
allegations of regulatory and legal violations by the New York State Department
of Financial Services (DFS) as a negative rating factor for Standard Chartered
Bank ('AA-'/Negative) and for its parent, Standard Chartered Plc
('AA-'/Negative).
Fitch believes it is too early to take a view on the likelihood of different
scenarios, some of which are outlined below, given the contradictions in the
bank's and DFS's position. The ratings could though be downgraded when there is
more clarity, possibly following the hearing on 15 August 2012.
The accusations and strong market reactions to it have damaged the bank's
reputation and it is possible that its franchise will suffer depending on how
and when the case is resolved. However, Standard Chartered has informed Fitch
that deposit outflows have been limited so far and that its USD liquidity has
remained strong. The bank has substantial sources of USD liquidity outside its
New York branch.
The agency may maintain the ratings at the current level if - under the least
negative scenario - the issue is resolved relatively quickly by way of a penalty
or fine, as well as possible additional compliance costs, all of which can be
absorbed by its high profitability. Even so, recent developments reiterate
governance and compliance challenges for banks that are active in many
jurisdictions which, if becoming more pronounced, may no longer be commensurate
with a rating in the 'AA' range. Risks of complying with numerous legal and
regulatory frameworks and reporting to multiple enforcing authorities with
sometimes varying expectations can increasingly affect profit, franchise,
reputation and investor/depositor confidence.
The ratings would likely be placed on Rating Watch Negative or could be
downgraded by one or more notches if there was a heightened risk of Standard
Chartered losing its New York branch licence and if its ability to clear USD was
disrupted or ultimately stopped. The magnitude of any downgrade would depend on
how significant the potential implications are. They could range from increased
operating costs to material adjustments to its business model affecting
diversification benefits, financial strength and customer loyalty. Fitch views
Standard Chartered's access to the USD clearing system as integral to its
Wholesale Banking franchise in Asia, Africa and the Middle East as there are
significant USD-denominated transactions.
Ratings would also be sensitive to any protracted dispute placing the bank at
risk of material deposit outflows or a reduction in business relationships and
franchise as a result of a weakened reputation.
In an order effective 6 August 2012, DFS accused Standard Chartered of having
conducted USD250bn non-compliant USD transactions with Iranian counterparties
during 2001-2007 thereby knowingly violating US law. The bank admits
non-compliant transactions due to administrative errors of USD14m but otherwise
strongly rejects the allegations and stated that it stopped entering into new
business with Iranian customers in 2007.
The Outlooks on Standard Chartered Plc's and Standard Chartered Bank's Long-term
Issuer Default Ratings were revised to Negative from Stable on 5 March 2012. The
Outlook revisions reflected the continued rapid growth into markets where Fitch
believes systemic risks are growing due to the rising influence of the rapidly
developing Chinese economy and its large banking sector.