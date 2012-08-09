Aug 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its underlying rating
(SPUR) to 'A+' from 'A' on Galveston, Texas's existing general obligation (GO)
debt, some of which were issued by Galveston County Municipal Utility District
No.29. The outlook is stable.
"The raised rating reflects our view of the city's now stable economy and
improved financial position after Hurricane Ike as well as the measures
undertaken by officials to put the city in a better position to withstand
likely future uncertainties arising from potential natural disasters," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Kate Choban. "The rating further reflects our
view of the city's moderate overall debt burden as well as its diverse economy
and very strong wealth levels," Ms. Choban added.
Officials indicate that there are no plans to issue additional GO debt within
the next 12 to 18 months.
