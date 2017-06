IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- ENERGY NORTHWEST, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 777,000 Aa1/AA-/AA TAX EXEMPT AND TAXABLE 08/13 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 08/15 BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE CITY OF WEEK OF 471,000 A1/A+/A+ CHICAGO UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL 08/13 OBLIGATION BONDS (DEDICATED REVENUES) SERIES 2012A MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 08/14 CITIES OF DALLAS AND FORT WORTH WEEK OF 290,530 A1/A+/A+ TEXAS 08/13 /EXP/EXP DALLAS/FORT WORTH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT JOINT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012E (AMT) MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York Day of Sale: 08/16 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC POWER WEEK OF 125,725 // AUTHORITY (A PUBLIC ENTITY 08/13 ORGANIZED UNDER THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA) $79,540M MEAD-ADELANTO PROJECT REVENUE BONDS, 2012 SERIES A $16,995M MEAD-ADELANTO PROJECT REVENUE BONDS, 2012 SERIES B $23,770M MEAD-PHOENIX PROJECT REVENUE BONDS, 2012 SERIES A $5,420M MEAD-PHOENIX PROJECT REVENUE BONDS, 2012 SERIES B MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: AA-/STABLE; AA-/STABLE (CONFIRMED) Day of Sale: 08/15 MICHIGAN FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 122,000 A3/A+/ MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 08/16 CITY OF CARMEL, INDIANA WEEK OF 119,245 NR/NR/ REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012A, 08/13 B (ARROS), C1, C2, C3, SERIES D MGR: Ziegler, Chicago Day of Sale: 08/16 OHIO AIR QUALITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 100,000 Baa3/BBB-/ AUTHORITY (FIRST ENERGY GENERATION 08/13 CORP) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 08/14 MICHIGAN FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 96,385 A1/A+/ HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS 08/13 SERIES 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago SERIAL: 2017-2042 Day of Sale: 08/14 JEA WEEK OF 84,705 Aa2/AA-/AA- ST. JOHNS RIVER POWER PARK SYSTEM 08/13 /EXP/ REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS ISSUE TWO, SERIES TWENTY FIVE MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 08/16 SEMITROPIC IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT WEEK OF 84,200 NR/A+/AA- REVENUE BONDS 08/13 TAX EXEMPT AND TAXABLE MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte Day of Sale: 08/16 NEW JERSEY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 80,305 Baa3/NR/NR AUTHORITY, NEW JERSEY 08/13 ENERGY FACILITY REVENUE BONDS MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2029-2043 Day of Sale: 08/14 NEW MEXICO HOSPITAL EQUIPMENT LOAN WEEK OF 75,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- COUNCIL HOSPITAL SYSTEM REVENUE 08/13 BONDS PRESBYTERIAN HEALTHCARE SERVICES SERIES 2012A MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 08/15 ALLEN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 71,200 Aa2/AA/ TEXAS 08/13 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2032 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 08/14 COUNTY OF NORTHAMPTON WEEK OF 70,345 // COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA 08/13 $ 9,370M GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A OF 2012 (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) $60,975M GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES B OF 2012 (TAX-EXEMPT) MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 08/16 CITY OF SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 69,405 Aa1/AA/ WATER REVENUE BONDS 08/13 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2013-2032 TERM: 2037 Day of Sale: 08/14 NEW MEXICO MORTGAGE FINANCE WEEK OF 59,900 NR/AA+/ AUTHORITY 08/13 SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE PROGRAM CLASS 1 BONDS 2012 SERIES B1, B2 AND B3 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 08/14 NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DELAWARE WEEK OF 55,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 08/14 ALACHUA COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 54,205 NR/NR/ HEALTH FACILITIES CCRC 08/13 (UF OF FLORIDA PROJECT) 12A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2047 Day of Sale: 08/15 MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 53,645 A2// AGENCY 08/13 REVENUE BONDS NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY ISSUE SERIES 2012 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 08/16 CITY OF BEAUMONT, TEXAS WEEK OF 48,170 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING AND 08/13 CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: 2 SERIES 03/01/2015-2018; 2026-2033 AND 03/01/2014-2039 Day of Sale: 08/13 CALIFORNIA EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 41,435 Aa1/AA/ AUTHORITY 08/13 REVENUE BONDS (UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA), SERIES 2012A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York UPPER TRINITY REGIONAL WATER WEEK OF 38,675 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 08/13 REGIONAL TREATED WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING & IMPROVEMENT BONDS MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2037 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. Day of Sale: 08/15 NORTH DAKOTA PUBLIC FINANCE WEEK OF 36,845 Aaa/NR/ AUTHORITY 08/13 ST REVOLVING FUND GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 08/15 CORNWALL CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 33,380 Aa3// NEW YORK 08/13 MGR: Jefferies & Company, Inc., New York Day of Sale: 08/14 WEST DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP WEEK OF 32,400 /A-/ COUNTY OF GLOUCESTER, NEW JERSEY 08/13 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 08/15 WENTZVILLE R-IV SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 32,320 // MISSOURI, LEASE PARTICIPATION 08/13 CERTIFICATES SERIES 2012 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 08/16 FORT WORTH TEXAS, WATER AND SEWER WEEK OF 32,065 Aa1/AA/AA+ SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 08/13 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 08/16 BEAVER COUNTY INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 28,525 Baa3/BBB-/ DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 08/13 POLLUTION CONTROL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2008-A (NON-AMT) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 08/15 STATE OF TEXAS GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 28,220 Aaa/AA+/AAA WATER FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE BONDS 08/13 SERIES F (ECONOMICALLY DISTRESSED AREA PROGRAM) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 08/14 LOUIS COUNTY, MISSOURI WEEK OF 27,725 //A SENIOR LIVING FACILITIES REVENUE 08/13 MGR: Cain Brothers, New York SERIAL: 2015-2022 TERM: 2042 Day of Sale: 08/15 CITY OF KILLEEN, TEXAS WEEK OF 26,175 /AA/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION IMPROVEMENT 08/13 AND REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 08/16 ADDISON, TEXAS GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 25,015 Aa1/AAA/ REFUNDING & IMPROVEMENT BONDS 08/13 SERIES 2012 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 08/13 VILLAGE OF HOMER GLEN WEEK OF 25,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 08/13 ILLINOIS MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 08/14 LEE COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 22,955 NR/BB/ INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 08/13 INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT REVENUE BOND SERIES 2012A&B MGR: Ziegler, Chicago Day of Sale: 08/15 CITY OF SARTELL, MINNESOTA WEEK OF 20,790 NR/NR/ HEALTH CARE & HOUSING FACILITIES 08/13 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012A&B MGR: Ziegler, Chicago Day of Sale: 08/14 TIOGA COUNTY INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 20,455 // AUTHORITY, PENNSYLVANIA 08/13 STUDENT HOUSING REVENUE BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis TERM: 2014 Day of Sale: 08/13 THE CITY OF BEAUMONT, TEXAS WEEK OF 20,000 Aa3/AA-/ WATERWORKS AND SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 08/13 NORTH DAKOTA PUBLIC FINANCE WEEK OF 17,885 Aaa/NR/ AUTHORITY 08/13 ST REVOLVING FUND TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2012-2021 Day of Sale: 08/15 LODI PUBLIC FINANCING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 17,875 NR/A/AA- 2012 REFUNDING LEASE REVENUE BONDS 08/13 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2031 Day of Sale: 08/14 METHODIST UNIVERSITY, NC WEEK OF 17,340 NR/BBB/BBB NORTH CAROLINA CAPITAL FACILITIES 08/13 REVENUE BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2014-2025 TERM: 2034 Day of Sale: 08/16 TOWN OF MOUNT PLEASANT, SOUTH WEEK OF 16,225 Aa2/AA/ CAROLINA 08/13 WATERWORKS AND SEWER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2012-2022 Day of Sale: 08/14 WOODMORE LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 15,500 // OHIO SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS 08/13 GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 08/15 SCHENECTADY METROPLEX DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 13,165 A1/A+/ AUTHORITY, NEW YORK SALES TAX BONDS 08/13 SERIES 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 08/16 WEST CHESTER BOROUGH, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 10,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 08/13 CONSISTING OF: $2,000M SERIES A TAXABLE $8,000M SERIES B&C BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken Day of Sale: 08/15 BERGEN COUNTY IMPROVEMENT, WEEK OF 9,600 Aaa// NEW JERSEY 08/13 EXP/ / MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: STRUCTURE: TBA CHAMPAIGN COUNTY,ILLINOIS WEEK OF 9,585 /AA/ COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT #4 08/13 GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX SCHOOL BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 08/13 CITY OF BEAVER FALLS WEEK OF 8,980 /A/ BEAVER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 08/13 GENERAL OBLIGATIONS BONDS, SERIES OF 2012 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2012-2029 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. Day of Sale: 08/13 SHERMAN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,795 Aaa// DISTRICT, TEXAS 08/13 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2030 REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: AA3 Day of Sale: 08/13 WEST BRADFORD TOWNSHIP, WEEK OF 8,300 Aa3// PENNSYLVANIA 08/13 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS **************BANK QUALIFIED******* MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2012-2034 Day of Sale: 08/14 CITY OF WEST COVNIA, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 7,600 /SP-1+/ TRANS 08/13 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte Day of Sale: 08/14 GARWOOD BOROUGH BOARD OF EDUCATION WEEK OF 7,570 /AA-/ IN THE COUNTY OF UNION, NEW JERSEY 08/13 REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 08/16 CITY OF BALCH SPRINGS, TEXAS WEEK OF 7,310 // (DALLAS COUNTY) 08/13 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2013-2027 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. Day of Sale: 08/13 INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 6,600 Aaa/NR/NR OF THE CITY OF RADFORD, VIRGINIA 08/13 TAX-EXEMPT MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS (WILLOW WOODS APARTMENTS), SERIES 2012 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: STRUCTURE: SERIALS 03/15&09/15/2013 -03/15/2016; TERMS: 03/15/2017; 2018; 2019; 2020; 2021; 2022; 2023 AND 09/15/2029 Day of Sale: 08/14 ROARING FORK TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 6,570 /AA-/ AUTHORITY SALES AND USE TAX BONDS 08/13 TAXABLE MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 08/16 OHIO WATER DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 6,450 Baa3/BBB-/ STATE OF OHIO 08/13 POLLUTION CONTROL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2009-A (NON-AMT) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 08/15 SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL DISTRICT 201 WEEK OF 6,300 // WASHINGTON UNLIMITED GENERAL 08/13 OBLIGATION REFUNDING MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2012-2017 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 08/16 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 5,505 Aa2/NR/AA+ ADMINISTRATION 08/13 MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT HOUSING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2012 B CONSISTING OF: $4,500M SERIES B $1,005M SERIES B (LOC BONDS) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 08/14 GRAND FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT NO.1 WEEK OF 5,200 // REFUNDING GENERAL OBLIGATION 08/13 COLORADO MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 08/14 CUMBERLAND REGIONAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,675 Aa3// IN THE COUNTY OF CUMBERLAND 08/13 NEW JERSEY 2012 REFUNDING BONDS BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 08/16 RUMSON-FAIR HAVEN REGIONAL HIGH WEEK OF 3,670 Aa1/NR/NR SCHOOL DISTRICT, NEW JERSEY 08/13 MONMOUTH COUNTY GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2019 Day of Sale: 08/14 MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO WEEK OF 2,400 NR/NR/ GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX 08/13 VARIOUS PURPOSE BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 08/15 GRESHAM-BARLOW SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 2,385 // 10JT, OREGON, FULL FAITH & CREDIT 08/13 OBLIGATIONS MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2013-2027 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 08/14 COWLEY COUNTY, KANSAS WEEK OF 2,200 NR/A/ UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 462 08/13 TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ADVANCED REFUNDING MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2021 Day of Sale: 08/13 CITY OF LINDEN, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 1,888 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 08/13 SERIES 2012 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 08/15 PROVIDENCE VILLAGE WCID, TEXAS WEEK OF 1,285 /BBB-/ UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 08/13 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. Day of Sale: 08/13 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 3,629,803 (in 000's)